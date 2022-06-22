Junior athletes continue to impress on USATF circuit

Kaieteur News- Ajani Tinnie, Justin Murray and Sean Kitt have all qualified for the Amateur Athletic Union’s (AAU) Regional Qualifier following good performances at the USATF New York Association Junior Olympic Championships.

The three athletes of Guyanese descent all finished in the top six in their events at the Icahn Stadium, New York, NY this past weekend to meet the conditions needed for the upcoming event in New Haven, Connecticut from June 24-26.

Competing in the Boys 8-&-Under 200 Meters, Kitt finished third in a time of 32.16s behind Yanick Walker and Naji Barton, who finished first and second with times of 30.75s and 31.16s, respectively.

Kitt returned with strong performances with be victorious in the 400m and 800m races. He clocked 1:14.33s in the 400m ahead of Victor Wills (1:18.15s) a

nd Hunter Dinham (1:22.41s).

In the longest of the three distances, the Dashing Dons athlete won in a time of 2:44.53s ahead of Harvey Hightower (2:44.58s) and Cyrus Boschen (2:49.52s).

Kitt’s club mate, Murray, qualified in the Boys 9 – 10 age group 400m, 800m and 1500m races. He ran a time of 5:16.06s to be victorious in the longest distance, while he placed second in the 800m with a time of 2:39.63s behind Keannu Lawson (2:37.80s).

For the 400m sprint, Murray’s time of 1:09.53s was good enough to cop third place behind Stephen Baron-Williams (1:05.68s) and Lawson (1:05.99s), in that order. Tinnie on the other hand has advanced after a good show in the field events arena.

Meanwhile, Kunusasha Medas-King continues to make waves in the junior track and field arena in the United States. She was recently crowned the New York City USATF Junior Outdoor Champion in the 400m, 800m and 1500m events.

At this same event, her sister, Kcaysha Medas-King swept the 100m, 200m and 400m races. Next Stop is Region 1 Outdoor Youth Championship.