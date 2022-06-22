Guyana lauded for educating migrant children

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s efforts to ensure that migrant children receive an education have been lauded by Senior Regional Coordination Officer and Chief of Mission for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Mr. Robert Natiello.

Mr. Natiello made this disclosure on Monday during a simple handing over ceremony of sanitising agents to the Ministry of Education to be used in schools.

He said, “IOM recognises, welcomes and applauds the efforts of the Government of Guyana and the Ministry of Education to make those accommodations for the increased influx of new students.”

According to Mr. Natiello, the IOM-Guyana office has recognised in some of the communities that are receiving migrants that there are added pressures with the influx of new students. He said that it is an honour for IOM to give support to the Ministry of Education.

He said that the donated items will go towards ensuring a healthy and safe environment for students. The items that were handed over include liquid hand soap, hand sanitiser and manual dispensers.

The Deputy Chief Education Officer (Administration), Ms. Fazia Baksh and the Coordinator of the Risk Management and Migrant Support Section (RM&MSS), Rampattie Prashad-Bisnauth thanked the IOM for the donation on behalf of the Education Ministry.

Other representatives of IOM, who were also present on Monday, included Mr. Kurt Kerrett, Project Assistant and Aditi Klien, Interim Programme Coordinator.