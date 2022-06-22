Guyana beat Windwards by 8-wkts Join B’dos, Jam & T&T in Semis

CG United Super50 Cup…

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News- Playing in their first match in the CG United women Super50 for this season, Guyana were led by pacers Tremaine Smartt (4-12) and Cheery-Ann Fraser (3-19) as they destroyed the pointless Leewards by eight wickets yesterday at Providence to join Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad in the semi-finals.

After dismissing the Leewards for a paltry 76 all out in 29.5 overs, Guyana lost two wickets before reaching 77-2 to give themselves a chance of winning their first title since Regional Women’s cricket began in 1976.

Skipper Shemaine Campbelle led the way for the host with an unbeaten 30 from 35 balls with four boundaries, while Vice-Captain and fellow Berbician Shabika Gajnabi reached the ropes twice in her unbeaten 14 from 12 balls.

The pair joined forces at 21-2 and featured in an unfinished 55-run stand to see their team to victory as a wide from Rozel Liburd.

Mandy Mangru struggled to get the ball off the square before she fell to Shawnisha Hector for three from 19 balls at 20-1.

Katana Mentore and her Captain Campbelle added 21 before Mentore (16) was run out.

Earlier, Smartt, surprisingly not selected for the inaugural Women’s CPL tournament, was the architect of destruction with 4-12 while fellow fast bowler Fraser supported with 3-19 as the Leewards slumped to 18-7 and never recovered.

Terez Parker, who hit three fours in 22 from 64 balls, shared in a 23-run eight wicket stand with Liburd (9) to take the score to 41 before off-spinner had Liburd caught and bowled.

Parker added 29 for ninth wicket with Tiffany Thorpe (9) to frustrate the Guyanese and give their score some respectability.

Thorpe was trapped LBW by off-spinner Sheneta Grimmond before Parker was LBW to Mangru.

The first semi-final is scheduled for today between Barbados and Trinidad, while Jamaica tackle host Guyana in the second semi-final on tomorrow.

The Leewards and Windwards battle for fifth place on Friday before the semi-final winners clash in the grand finale on Saturday.