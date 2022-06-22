Latest update June 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF, UEFA assist and CONCACAF deliver Club Development Workshop

Jun 22, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News– The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) joined forces with UEFA Assist and Concacaf to stage a three-day club development workshop over the weekend as part of ongoing preparations for the launch of Guyana’s first professional league, which is slated for 2023.
UEFA Assist experts Joost de Wit and Chris Milnes delivered capacity building sessions to representatives of Elite League clubs, GFF regional associations and the GFF Competitions Department, covering areas such as financial management, operational planning, brand development, fan engagement, administration, governance, regulations, and revenue generation.
“The efforts that we are making here to professionalize the game will benefit greatly from this capacity building support we are getting from UEFA Assist,” said GFF President Wayne Forde.
“The workshop has given our clubs and associations a sense of what it will take for us to get to a professional level – and who better to deliver this workshop than a confederation that has proven they understand the intricacies of professional football?”
UEFA Assist has built a strong partnership with the GFF in recent years, including the delivery of two minibuses to support the operations of the GFF’s nationwide academy system, capacity building for the return of play following the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Guyana U16 national team’s participation in a UEFA development tournament in Bosnia-Herzegovina.
“We’ve been collaborating with the GFF for several years now, together with the support of Concacaf,” said Chris Milnes, UEFA International Relations Project Specialist. “This club development workshop is an important step towards building a strong and competitive professional men’s league in Guyana, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Concacaf and the GFF in future.”

GFF President Wayne Forde, flanked by UEFA experts Joost de Wit and Chris Milnes opens the club development workshop at the GFF National Training Centre.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Leguan Secondary School triumph

Leguan Secondary School triumph

Jun 22, 2022

Kaieteur News- Leguan Secondary School were crowned Region 3 champions when the Circle Tennis Sub-Association and AL Sport and Tour Promotions 56 Independence Anniversary mixed team tournament was...
Read More
RHTYSC honours Bisram Tika as Walter Nero Father of the Year – Makes presentations to dozens of fathers

RHTYSC honours Bisram Tika as Walter Nero Father...

Jun 22, 2022

GFF Women’s Development League officially launched -Four months of matches scheduled

GFF Women’s Development League officially...

Jun 22, 2022

Guyana beat Windwards by 8-wkts Join B’dos, Jam & T&T in Semis

Guyana beat Windwards by 8-wkts Join B’dos,...

Jun 22, 2022

Junior athletes continue to impress on USATF circuit

Junior athletes continue to impress on USATF...

Jun 22, 2022

GFF, UEFA assist and CONCACAF deliver Club Development Workshop

GFF, UEFA assist and CONCACAF deliver Club...

Jun 22, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]