GFF, UEFA assist and CONCACAF deliver Club Development Workshop

Latest update June 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 22, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News– The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) joined forces with UEFA Assist and Concacaf to stage a three-day club development workshop over the weekend as part of ongoing preparations for the launch of Guyana’s first professional league, which is slated for 2023.
UEFA Assist experts Joost de Wit and Chris Milnes delivered capacity building sessions to representatives of Elite League clubs, GFF regional associations and the GFF Competitions Department, covering areas such as financial management, operational planning, brand development, fan engagement, administration, governance, regulations, and revenue generation.
“The efforts that we are making here to professionalize the game will benefit greatly from this capacity building support we are getting from UEFA Assist,” said GFF President Wayne Forde.
“The workshop has given our clubs and associations a sense of what it will take for us to get to a professional level – and who better to deliver this workshop than a confederation that has proven they understand the intricacies of professional football?”
UEFA Assist has built a strong partnership with the GFF in recent years, including the delivery of two minibuses to support the operations of the GFF’s nationwide academy system, capacity building for the return of play following the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Guyana U16 national team’s participation in a UEFA development tournament in Bosnia-Herzegovina.
“We’ve been collaborating with the GFF for several years now, together with the support of Concacaf,” said Chris Milnes, UEFA International Relations Project Specialist. “This club development workshop is an important step towards building a strong and competitive professional men’s league in Guyana, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Concacaf and the GFF in future.”
Jun 22, 2022Kaieteur News- Leguan Secondary School were crowned Region 3 champions when the Circle Tennis Sub-Association and AL Sport and Tour Promotions 56 Independence Anniversary mixed team tournament was...
Jun 22, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
Kaieteur News – When Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley was here in February, the chairman of the Decade of People... more
Kaieteur News – The President of Guyana must share some responsibility for the controversy which has erupted over the Vice... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, so is success or failure measured by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]