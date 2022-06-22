Latest update June 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Educator Carl Ramsammy honoured as BCB Brian Ramphal Father of the Year

Jun 22, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News- “You are a dedicated parent and we at the Berbice Cricket Board are very proud to honour you as our Brian Ramphal Father of the Year. It is my sincere hope that every parent who is involved in our cricket can follow your example. May God continue to bless you and may he grant you health, peace of mind and happiness,” the words of Berbice Cricket Board President Hilbert Foster as he handed over the 2022 Brian Ramphal Father of the year award to Mr. Carl Ramsammy of Rose Hall Canje on Saturday last at the Area H Ground during a simple presentation ceremony.
Ramsammy was selected by the Berbice Cricket Board as its Father of the Year based on the role he has played in the cricketing careers of his two sons Zeymul and Abdul who have both represented Berbice at the youth level. Zeymul has captained Berbice and has also played on national youth teams. Apart from been involved in cricket, the Ramsammy brothers have also make their father, a teacher, proud by excelling in their educational pursuit as well. Additionally they are considered, two of Berbice most disciplined youth players and are actively involved in their Muslim faith.
Ramsammy, a teacher at the Canje Secondary School, has also been involved in the administration of cricket and has served at the club level for the Young Warriors and Tucber Park Cricket Clubs.
The BCB Father of the Year Award is sponsored by overseas based Guyanese Brian Ramphal as part of his multi-year sponsorship of Berbice Cricket. It forms part of the BCB’s efforts to acknowledge the contribution of parents in the development of their children on and off the cricket field. The board last month had honoured Johonel Munroe as the 2002 Mother of the Year and has been hosting the programme on an annual basis since the election of Foster, since 2018.
Ramsammy in brief remarks expressed thanks to the board for honouring him and stated that he felt humbled to be selected from the large range of outstanding fathers in the county. He praised Foster for his outstanding leadership of the county’s cricket and urged him to continue doing so in the future. Ramsammy received three gifts along with a framed certificate, trophy and medal.

BCB President Hilbert Foster honors Carl Ramsammy as the Brian Ramphal Father of the Year.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Leguan Secondary School triumph

Leguan Secondary School triumph

Jun 22, 2022

Kaieteur News- Leguan Secondary School were crowned Region 3 champions when the Circle Tennis Sub-Association and AL Sport and Tour Promotions 56 Independence Anniversary mixed team tournament was...
Read More
RHTYSC honours Bisram Tika as Walter Nero Father of the Year – Makes presentations to dozens of fathers

RHTYSC honours Bisram Tika as Walter Nero Father...

Jun 22, 2022

GFF Women’s Development League officially launched -Four months of matches scheduled

GFF Women’s Development League officially...

Jun 22, 2022

Guyana beat Windwards by 8-wkts Join B’dos, Jam & T&T in Semis

Guyana beat Windwards by 8-wkts Join B’dos,...

Jun 22, 2022

Junior athletes continue to impress on USATF circuit

Junior athletes continue to impress on USATF...

Jun 22, 2022

GFF, UEFA assist and CONCACAF deliver Club Development Workshop

GFF, UEFA assist and CONCACAF deliver Club...

Jun 22, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]