Educator Carl Ramsammy honoured as BCB Brian Ramphal Father of the Year

Kaieteur News- “You are a dedicated parent and we at the Berbice Cricket Board are very proud to honour you as our Brian Ramphal Father of the Year. It is my sincere hope that every parent who is involved in our cricket can follow your example. May God continue to bless you and may he grant you health, peace of mind and happiness,” the words of Berbice Cricket Board President Hilbert Foster as he handed over the 2022 Brian Ramphal Father of the year award to Mr. Carl Ramsammy of Rose Hall Canje on Saturday last at the Area H Ground during a simple presentation ceremony.

Ramsammy was selected by the Berbice Cricket Board as its Father of the Year based on the role he has played in the cricketing careers of his two sons Zeymul and Abdul who have both represented Berbice at the youth level. Zeymul has captained Berbice and has also played on national youth teams. Apart from been involved in cricket, the Ramsammy brothers have also make their father, a teacher, proud by excelling in their educational pursuit as well. Additionally they are considered, two of Berbice most disciplined youth players and are actively involved in their Muslim faith.

Ramsammy, a teacher at the Canje Secondary School, has also been involved in the administration of cricket and has served at the club level for the Young Warriors and Tucber Park Cricket Clubs.

The BCB Father of the Year Award is sponsored by overseas based Guyanese Brian Ramphal as part of his multi-year sponsorship of Berbice Cricket. It forms part of the BCB’s efforts to acknowledge the contribution of parents in the development of their children on and off the cricket field. The board last month had honoured Johonel Munroe as the 2002 Mother of the Year and has been hosting the programme on an annual basis since the election of Foster, since 2018.

Ramsammy in brief remarks expressed thanks to the board for honouring him and stated that he felt humbled to be selected from the large range of outstanding fathers in the county. He praised Foster for his outstanding leadership of the county’s cricket and urged him to continue doing so in the future. Ramsammy received three gifts along with a framed certificate, trophy and medal.