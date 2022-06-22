Ali names panel to conduct CoI into 2020 elections rigging

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Tuesday released the names of the persons who will oversee the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the events of the March 2020 General and Regional Elections.

The announcement comes days after the President reassured citizens that he will establish the CoI into the polls.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the President said that the CoI will be conducted by a panel of distinguished judicial professionals including retired Justice of Appeal Stanley John; former Attorney General, High Court Judge and acting Justice of Appeal in the Eastern Caribbean, Godfrey P. Smith SC; former Chair and Chief Elections Commissioner of India, Dr. S. Y. Quraishi; and Former Chancellor of Guyana (Ag), Carl Singh, OR, CCH.

Kaieteur News understands that of the panel, retired Justice of Appeal John is expected to chair the commission, while Dr. Afari Jayan and Dr. Nasim Zaidi will serve as resource personnel to assist the Commission with its work.

Ali noted in the statement that “In the coming weeks, the intended Commissioners and resource personnel will review the reports and documentation, set out modalities and commence work.”

The President had made a promise during his campaign that a probe would be launched into the reports of rigging surrounding the elections.

Last Thursday, he told the media that next week Tuesday he will be naming the persons to sit on an international panel to inquire into the chaotic 2020 General and Regional elections.

The President made the announcement while wrapping up his speech at the Enmore Martyrs’ Commemoration Service.

“In honour of these martyrs and all Guyanese who fought relentlessly to ensure that our country did not go down as an undemocratic state…we will have an international CoI into the last elections. Not a review…we promise, particularly your president promise a CoI and I say to all of you before dawn on Tuesday, your President will name the members of that CoI and those who sought to subvert democracy… the CoI will set the truth from the untruth…” Ali declared.

Ali’s announcement came a few days after Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo had indicated that this (CoI) is not the route the government wishes to take at this time.

Jagdeo told a news conference that he believes the decision by the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission to not allow the review at this time is the right one.

He said for such a review to take place, persons no longer in the employ of GECOM and who are before the Court for alleged wrongdoings would be relied on for information. Jagdeo said he believes that the matters which face the elections commission can be accommodated in the amendment to the Representation of the People Act.

“It’s nonsense, it’s before the court now. And then, they are trying to link this review with support for the amendment for the Representation of the People Act. Now clearly, they don’t want the Representation of the People Act to be amended even after going through a public process and everybody recognises now that we have to put arrangements in place in the Act to avoid some of the things we have had,” Jagdeo said.