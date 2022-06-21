Veteran Nigel London cops top honours in Linden Town Week Classic

After being delayed for a few weeks the Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycling Club was finally able to host this year’s annual Linden Town Week (LTW) Classic where veteran cyclist Nigel London took the top honours.

Completing 10 laps of the Mackenzie Circuit, Nigel London, the club’s veteran cyclist, was the top rider for the day in front of the likes of former National Champion Orville Hinds, and his brother Delroy Hinds who placed third, veteran Garfield Lorrimer was fourth Denzil Huntley battled another veteran and former Lindener Ryan Austin for fifth place.

Savannah Hyles won the juvenile event, while Shaphone Douglas won the Boys BMX with Karen DeSouza taking second position.

Despite being unable to host all the intended events the small crowd was not short of excitement.

This event was made possible through the kind compliments of Guyana Breweries using their Gensing Brand, Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) and Professional Keyshop.

The Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycling Club will be teaming up with the Linden Riverfront Festival Committee to host the Riverfront Festival Sprints on July 3, which will be a Linden cyclist only event as they push to promote the sport especially among Linden based cyclists.