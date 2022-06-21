Latest update June 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Veteran Nigel London cops top honours in Linden Town Week Classic

Jun 21, 2022 Sports

After being delayed for a few weeks the Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycling Club was finally able to host this year’s annual Linden Town Week (LTW) Classic where veteran cyclist Nigel London took the top honours.

Linden Town Week Classic winner veteran cyclist Nigel London receives prize from Jeffrey Yearwood of Bauxite Flyers Cycling Club.

Completing 10 laps of the Mackenzie Circuit, Nigel London, the club’s veteran cyclist, was the top rider for the day in front of the likes of former National Champion Orville Hinds, and his brother Delroy Hinds who placed third, veteran Garfield Lorrimer was fourth Denzil Huntley battled another veteran and former Lindener Ryan Austin for fifth place.
Savannah Hyles won the juvenile event, while Shaphone Douglas won the Boys BMX with Karen DeSouza taking second position.
Despite being unable to host all the intended events the small crowd was not short of excitement.
This event was made possible through the kind compliments of Guyana Breweries using their Gensing Brand, Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) and Professional Keyshop.
The Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycling Club will be teaming up with the Linden Riverfront Festival Committee to host the Riverfront Festival Sprints on July 3, which will be a Linden cyclist only event as they push to promote the sport especially among Linden based cyclists.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Veteran Nigel London cops top honours in Linden Town Week Classic

Veteran Nigel London cops top honours in Linden Town Week Classic

Jun 21, 2022

After being delayed for a few weeks the Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycling Club was finally able to host this year’s annual Linden Town Week (LTW) Classic where veteran cyclist Nigel London took the top...
Read More
Nandu shines again in Canada with 75

Nandu shines again in Canada with 75

Jun 21, 2022

Jamaica beat Windwards by 8 Wkts on DLS System for semis place

Jamaica beat Windwards by 8 Wkts on DLS System...

Jun 21, 2022

Delmur Company Inc. and its subsidiary Dequan Trading Inc. assists National U19 female Cricket selectee

Delmur Company Inc. and its subsidiary Dequan...

Jun 21, 2022

Vals Construction pledges support to elevate Guyana Cup

Vals Construction pledges support to elevate...

Jun 20, 2022

Magnum Unfinished Business Mini Championship… Back Circle reaffirm bragging rights

Magnum Unfinished Business Mini Championship…...

Jun 20, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]