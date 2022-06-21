Speeding driver dies following East Bank accident

Kaieteur News – Relatives of Ezekiel Edmond of Plantation Hope, West Coast Berbice were thrown into a state of mourning on Saturday, after he succumbed to his injuries following an accident he was involved in just after midnight that day.

The accident which claimed the life of the 27-year-old man occurred sometime around 03:10hrs on the Brickery Public Road located on the East Bank of Demerara. According to police reports, Edmond who was driving motor lorry GAB 4267 was heading south along the eastern side of the public road, at a fast rate, when he lost control of his vehicle and collided to the rear side of motor lorry GAC 1059 which was parked on the eastern parapet of the road.

As a result of the collision, motor lorry GAC 1059 ended up turning turtle in a nearby trench while Edmond’s truck received extensive damage to its front left side. Edmond who received injuries to head and legs was pulled from the wrecked by public-spirited persons in an unconscious condition and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who then transferred him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for further treatment.

The young man who underwent emergency surgery for his injuries passed away sometime around 15:00hrs that day while receiving treatment. His body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination. An investigation into the accident has since been launched.