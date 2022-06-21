Latest update June 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Nandu shines again in Canada with 75

Jun 21, 2022 Sports

Guyana and West Indies U19 opener Matthew Nandu continued with his outstanding form in Canada. On Saturday last he scored an impressive 75 to help Kaieteur Cricket Club beat Canadian Eagles by 130 runs in the continuation of the Brampton-Etobicoke and District Cricket League Premier Conference B 50-overs competition at Laurel Creek ground, Waterloo, Ontario.
Recently, Nandu scored a century and few half-centuries.

Matthew Nandu, right, and his cousin Marcel strike a pose after the game.

In this match, the left-handed Nandu hit six fours and one six from 78 balls as Kaieteur CC rattled up a sufficient 252-8 from 50-overs while Canadian Eagles only responded with 122 all out off 25.1 overs.
Apart from his half-century, Mahendra Jaipersaud scored 51, while Miguel Nandu (cousin) also made an impact with the bat by contributing 47. Off-spinner Pritipaul Sandhu grabbed four wickets for 48 runs from nine overs.
In Eagles’ innings, Prampreet Sandhu offered a fight with 42 as leg-spinner Marcel Nandu, claimed four wickets for 31 runs from 6.1 overs while Parvesh Jhappan was supportive with 2-30 in his five-overs outing.
The competition is set to continue on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Matthew is the son of former Guyana under-19 captain and first-class player Arjune Nandu. Matthew played for West Indies at this year’s International Cricket Council youth World Cup that took place in the Caribbean.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Veteran Nigel London cops top honours in Linden Town Week Classic

Veteran Nigel London cops top honours in Linden Town Week Classic

Jun 21, 2022

After being delayed for a few weeks the Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycling Club was finally able to host this year’s annual Linden Town Week (LTW) Classic where veteran cyclist Nigel London took the top...
Read More
Nandu shines again in Canada with 75

Nandu shines again in Canada with 75

Jun 21, 2022

Jamaica beat Windwards by 8 Wkts on DLS System for semis place

Jamaica beat Windwards by 8 Wkts on DLS System...

Jun 21, 2022

Delmur Company Inc. and its subsidiary Dequan Trading Inc. assists National U19 female Cricket selectee

Delmur Company Inc. and its subsidiary Dequan...

Jun 21, 2022

Vals Construction pledges support to elevate Guyana Cup

Vals Construction pledges support to elevate...

Jun 20, 2022

Magnum Unfinished Business Mini Championship… Back Circle reaffirm bragging rights

Magnum Unfinished Business Mini Championship…...

Jun 20, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]