Nandu shines again in Canada with 75

Latest update June 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 21, 2022 Sports
Guyana and West Indies U19 opener Matthew Nandu continued with his outstanding form in Canada. On Saturday last he scored an impressive 75 to help Kaieteur Cricket Club beat Canadian Eagles by 130 runs in the continuation of the Brampton-Etobicoke and District Cricket League Premier Conference B 50-overs competition at Laurel Creek ground, Waterloo, Ontario.
Recently, Nandu scored a century and few half-centuries.
In this match, the left-handed Nandu hit six fours and one six from 78 balls as Kaieteur CC rattled up a sufficient 252-8 from 50-overs while Canadian Eagles only responded with 122 all out off 25.1 overs.
Apart from his half-century, Mahendra Jaipersaud scored 51, while Miguel Nandu (cousin) also made an impact with the bat by contributing 47. Off-spinner Pritipaul Sandhu grabbed four wickets for 48 runs from nine overs.
In Eagles’ innings, Prampreet Sandhu offered a fight with 42 as leg-spinner Marcel Nandu, claimed four wickets for 31 runs from 6.1 overs while Parvesh Jhappan was supportive with 2-30 in his five-overs outing.
The competition is set to continue on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Matthew is the son of former Guyana under-19 captain and first-class player Arjune Nandu. Matthew played for West Indies at this year’s International Cricket Council youth World Cup that took place in the Caribbean.
