Jamaica beat Windwards by 8 Wkts on DLS System for semis place

Latest update June 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 21, 2022 Sports
GC United Women’s Super50 Cup
By Sean Devers
Jamaica, led by an unbroken 79-run third wicket stand between Skipper Stefanie Taylor and Rashada Williams, beat the Windward Islands by 8 wickets on the DLS system yesterday at Providence in their GC United Women’s Super50 Cup encounter.
The 31-year-old Taylor, recently appointed as Guyana Amazon Warriors Captain for the inaugural Women’s CPL, stroked six fours in her 50-ball 36 while Williams reached the ropes five times in her 43 from 69 balls to spur their team into the semi-finals.
The pair joined forces at 21-2 after 40-year-old fast bowler Pearl Etienne had removed Natasha McLean (8) and Kenisha Ferron and played an array of beautiful shots to see their team to the revised total of 100 in 33 overs with 58 balls to spare.
On a day in which there were two stoppages for rain, T20 Blaze Champions Jamaica reached 100-2 after the Windwards had made 101-9 from their 33 overs which was initially reduced to 39 overs after the first break.
Windwards were asked to bat and off-spinner Vanessa Watts removed Stacy Ann Adams (1) and Malika Edward (11) to leave the score on 14-2.
Taylor then got rid of Zaida James (3) and Skipper Afy Fletcher (11) to leave the score on 37-4.
Japhina Joseph, unbeaten on 23 and number 10 batter Carena Noel, who was run out for 21, added 39 for the ninth wicket to see their team to a three-figure total.
Taylor finished with 3-22 while Watts had 2-10.
Today Guyana are scheduled to face Leewards from 9:30 am and the winner will join defending Champs Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica in the semi-finals.
