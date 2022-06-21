Guyana/Suriname seeking to pre-qualify contractors to bridge Corentye River

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Government under the auspices of the Ministry of Public Works has commenced the first phase of bridging the Corentyne River connecting the country’s physically to neighbouring Suriname.

To this end, the Public Works Ministry has invited Expressions of Interest from potential contractors to construct the long awaited bridge under a design, build, finance, operate and maintain (DBFOM) model.

The decision has since been communicated publicly with the government agency putting out public invitations calling on interest parties to prepare and submit proposals to be considered by the governments of both countries. In the request by the ministry, it was pointed out that interested contractors in their proposal must include a conceptual design and preliminary costing.

Additionally, the proposal submitted should include proposals to maximise local content including local firms, suppliers and labour from both Suriname and Guyana. It was noted in the Invitation that the governments of both countries, through their respective ministries of public works “have jointly agreed to embark on the construction of a bridge over the Corentyne River to connect the two countries. The Bridge will span the Corentyne River from South Drain in Suriname to Moleson Creek in Guyana and will be built with a lifespan of at least 100 years.”

It was noted in the invitation for EOIs that the responses will be used to prequalify firms that are interested in participating in the proposed works.

Earlier this year, a US$2M contract was signed in Suriname for the feasibility study and design of the Corentyne River Bridge. Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill and his Surinamese counterpart Riad Nurmohamed signed the contract with WSP Caribbean Limited.

Minister Edghill, at the time, had led a delegation to the neighbouring country for the signing of the contract. During remarks, Edghill said the bridge is more than an infrastructural project but a vision for further development of the two countries. “Development practitioners have agreed that bridges are key drivers of economic activity ensuring the increased efficiency of trade, rapid exchange of ideas and quick access to services for those you need them most,” Edghill said. He said Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali and Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad Santokhi have made the completion of the bridge a top priority for their first term in office.

The bridging of the Corentyne River has been on the cards for some years with the structure coming closer to realization following a State Visit to Guyana by Surinamese Head of State, Santokhi. A Special Committee had been established, at the time, to have works progress smoothly involving the two countries.