Engineers needed to address flooding situation

Dear Editor,

I read a proposal, obviously well intended by Ganesh Harilal titled “Invite the Dutch to comprehensively study the flooding.’

The question of flooding requires dedication, discipline and a programme to be managed by a group of engineers and experienced persons, all available in Guyana.

It is true many of the experienced engineers have gone to the great beyond, but I am satisfied that there are young engineers and experienced persons who can do the job providing whichever Government in office do not deem this project as one to gain cheap political mileage and to identify sycophants to execute the works.

This letter is not to deal with details, but by way of example, everywhere when development is taking place on our coastal belt, that is below sea level private and public developers must be compelled to treat as sacrosanct;

1. All existing waterways, that is not to narrow or compromise in any way existing

waterways built earlier by the Dutch.

2. For example, we must recognise the monumental mistakes made, when we

filled up Punt Trench now known as Independence Boulevard, the Church Street Canal, now known as Merriman’s Mall and others. We must also resist, as I did as Mayor, proposals to cover and fill waterways such as the High Street Canal. This must be non-negotiable.

3. In certain areas, such as big yards, institutions, churches, schools, etc. should

not be allowed to capriciously concrete and asphalt those areas, so that during the heavy rainy season, the water has no place to go into the lower aquifer which has to run off into clogged drains and narrow waterways inadequate to take excess rainfall to the main canals.

4. There should be regular Municipal and State funded programmes to keep our

main canals free of garbage, builders’ waste and to be excavated, to be maintained at agreed depths.

5. Next, our outfall channels to the main rivers, in particular Demerara River

should be regularly cleared of sling mud, which we discovered some seventy-odd years ago is being discharged from the mighty Amazon.

6. Supported by a credible Housing Programme, there should be zero tolerance to

squatting, particularly along our waterways.

Editor, there is no need to bring in the Dutch or any other Consultants. All that is required is the will by a Government to treat flooding as an important matter. A Government that is serious about dealing with what we call flooding, needs to identify experienced persons. Give them the money and management authority and in spite of being low-lying areas, rainfall can be a benefit and not a burden with water flowing reducing breeding places for mosquitoes, etc.

Hamilton Green

Elder