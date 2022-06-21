Economist calls for probe into distribution of prime State lands

– underscores need for sale or lease of all national assets to be made public

Kaieteur News – When it comes to the distribution of Guyana’s national assets, the need for transparency is once again underscored.

This viewpoint was expressed by Economic and Youth Policy Advisor at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, Elson Lowe during an invited comment on the issue surrounding the transfer of lands initially earmarked for the construction of the headquarters of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to Suriname-based hotel developer, Pasha Global.

Lowe not only bemoaned the fact the GRA—the nation’s premier tax collection agency was not given precedence in the situation with a private and foreign-based investor but stressed on the manner the transaction was done—in secret. As such, he called for an investigation to be launched into the government’s distribution of prime State lands.

He noted too that after news surfaced about the PPP/C ‘s Government’s decision not to award the prime plot of land at Plantation Pattensen, Liliendaal East Coast Demerara, Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo attempted to shutdown concerns by stating the Revenue Authority will be given land but further along the East Coast Demerara at Ogle. Lowe stressed Jagdeo’s response to GRA land issue only warranted more questions than it gave answers. Lowe noted that for instance, the government appears to have failed to take into consideration, the centralised service that the tax agency offers to move it all the way up the East Coast.

“This is my position, why would you move such an important agency where people need to access services daily and place it all the way at Ogle on the East Coast of Demerara, away from the capital which is the hub of business and development. Take the IRS in the US for instance, that building is located in center of development in Washington DC so that the population can easily access the services when needed. The Government would need to consider before it goes in that direction,” he said. Moreover, Lowe said it is even more important for terms and conditions on the transactions that have to do with the sale and lease of national assets be made public.

“In light of the recent revelations on the Vice News documentary on how some of these lands for hotels are handed out, I think it would be a good time for an investigation to be launched into how these assets are distributed,” Lowe asserted.

Just last week, Oil and Gas Governance Network (OGGN) advocate, Dr. Jerry Jailall reprimanded the Government over its decision to transfer the land to pasha Global. In a letter to the editor, the OGGN advocate said he believes the needs of foreign investors should not trump the national interest. He noted that GRA should be made a priority since it is the most important agency collecting revenue for the government.

“How do private hotels have priority over Guyana’s needs? Why would the Government go out of its way to commandeer State land for private hotels by moving a national project?” questioned Dr. Jailall.

In his letter, Dr. Jailall said that the recent debacle of the GRA losing its land on which its new head office would have been built, raises concern about how State assets are doled out. He opined that the Government does not yet understand that transparency is important.