Delmur Company Inc. and its subsidiary Dequan Trading Inc. assists National U19 female Cricket selectee

Kaieteur News – The Prospects of National Female U19 Cricket Selectee Realeanna Grimmond has been given a tremendous boost after she received cricket gear compliments of Delmur Co Incorporated and its Subsidiary Dequan Trading Incorporated.

The young talented all-rounder, opening batter and medium pacer, who hails from East Canefield, East Canje, Berbice, plays for the Rose Hall Community Centre Cricket Club in East Canje.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sports the young all round sports talent stated that she began playing the sport in 2019. She was always interested in sports, being an athlete where she participated intensely in most sports discipline at school and the national school athletic championship. She said that she had always loved cricket and use to watch the game on Television and in open fields. She used to play whenever she had the opportunity.

When she got the chance to join the RHCC in 2019 she grabbed the opportunity and began taking the sport seriously. However, the pandemic slowed things up tremendously and after a more than two years wait she had her opportunity recently and is so far making the most of it. She represented Berbice in the recently concluded female U19 Inter County Cricket competition where she made a commanding 91 in one of the innings, which was the highest score in the competition. She also had some good bowling spells with the ball.

She is having the full support of her parents and her extended family.

The multitalented teen is hoping to go all the way and represent the West Indies and play in the big leagues someday.

Her exploits caught the attention of businessman, sports enthusiast, sports administrator and community activist Colin Elcock who immediately decided to assist through his Delmur Company Incorporated and its Subsidiary Dequan Trading Incorporated.

The young lady received the full complement of cricket gear including cricket bat, cricket bag, pair of pads, pair of batting gloves and two practice balls.

The equipment was presented to Ms. Grimmond by Ruth Harris on behalf of the Delmur Company Incorporated and the Dequan Trading Incorporated.

Ms. Grimmond expressed her delight and thanks to Mr. Elcock and the Company for assisting her in such a big way.

She also expressed thanks to her parents Stevenson and Ruenalhae Grimmond, coaches, teachers, colleagues and other well-wishers. She promised to do her best and make her donor, family and well-wishers proud and be a proud ambassador for Guyana. (Samuel Whyte)