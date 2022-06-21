De go-between gat he fee tuh

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem systems don’t wuk too good in Guyana. If dem systems bin a wuk good, everything woulda been smood sailing. Suh dat’s why we does gat suh much go-between. Sometimes we does call it de middleman, intermediary or linkman.

When yuh wife leff yuh and move out, yuh does gat to get someone to act as yuh emissary. De person does gat to go and mend fences and beg fuh yuh.

Lang ago when food bin short and de supermarket shelves bin empty, yuh use to gat to know somebody who know somebody who gat a contact inside. When yuh bin want import licence yuh can apply and wait but if yuh had a contact high in guvament, all it use to tek is one letter and yuh get yuh licence.

If yuh did want passport, yuh does gat to talk to somebody who know a middleman who could get yuh passport in one day. Otherwise yuh gat to wait months fuh get it.

If yuh bin want tax clearance, yuh gat to know a middleman wah can arrange it fuh yuh. And if yuh nah want line up fuh birth certificate, yuh bin have to pull lines.

Middleman is nothing new. Dese days if yuh want meeting with some big ones, yuh gat to know who fuh talk to. And yuh gan get through fast.

Dem middlemen gat de connections. Dem gat de keys to open doors and dem does mek things easy fuh yuh. Dem does save yuh time, trouble and money.

Suh nah vex if de middleman ask fuh a lil fee fuh do wah he doing. He does gat he expense too. He nah become middleman suh easy. He too does gat to spend.

Talk half. Leff half.