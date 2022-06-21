Latest update June 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

COVID-19 death toll now 1,248 – fully vaccinated man latest fatality

Jun 21, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – On Monday, the Ministry of Health reported that a fully vaccinated 75-year-old man from Region Three, who contracted the COVID-19 disease, has died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,248.
The Ministry via its latest dashboard revealed that within the last 24 hours, 15 persons have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 66,506. The dashboard shows that two patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 26 are in institutional isolation, 868 are in home isolation and four are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 64,362 persons have recovered from the virus.

