COVID-19 death toll now 1,248 – fully vaccinated man latest fatality

Latest update June 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 21, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – On Monday, the Ministry of Health reported that a fully vaccinated 75-year-old man from Region Three, who contracted the COVID-19 disease, has died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,248.
The Ministry via its latest dashboard revealed that within the last 24 hours, 15 persons have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 66,506. The dashboard shows that two patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 26 are in institutional isolation, 868 are in home isolation and four are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 64,362 persons have recovered from the virus.
Jun 21, 2022After being delayed for a few weeks the Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycling Club was finally able to host this year’s annual Linden Town Week (LTW) Classic where veteran cyclist Nigel London took the top...
Jun 21, 2022
Jun 21, 2022
Jun 21, 2022
Jun 20, 2022
Jun 20, 2022
Kaieteur News – Winston Jordan, former Finance Minister (has he settled down, meaning, no libel threats anymore to... more
Kaieteur News – The President of Guyana waxed lyrically about his government’s respect for the media in his address... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, so is success or failure measured by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]