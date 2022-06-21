Calls grow for swear-in of procurement commission after Vice News revelations

Kaieteur News – The Opposition’s calls for the swearing in of the Public Procurement Commissioners (PPC) have effectively gotten louder following damning allegations made against Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and the government that bribes are being paid by Chinese investors for the awarding of hefty developmental projects in the country.

Just last week, opposition members of the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) made earnest calls for President Irfaan Ali to activate the PPC, some two months after the National Assembly approved the names of members to sit on the constitutional body.

In light of the recent revelations from Vice News, Member of Parliament (MP) and PAC Chairman Jermaine Figueira has reiterated demands for the PPC, while calling for a full investigation into the accusations made against the Vice President. “There is need now more than ever for the President of Guyana to swear in the members of the Public Procurement Commission. This will go a far way in minimising corruption,” the PAC head highlighted in an online statement. Figueira is adamant that “the President has a glorious opportunity to manifest his commitment to transparency, accountability and the rule of law by immediately establishing a reputable group of investigators to investigate the allegations raised in the Vice News report. To this end, assistance could be requested from the international community. This will go a far way in portraying Guyana as a country that is serious about its wealth benefitting our people and not squandered by greedy government leaders and corrupt businessmen.”

In a public missive, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton said that failure to address the allegations against the VP Jagdeo will signal to all in Guyana that bribery and corruption are condoned by the PPP government, and that they themselves are self-imposing the Dutch disease on the country. He said that there is clear indication that the state does not want to be accountable. “It is in this context that we must view the government’s unwillingness to establish the Procurement Commission and their passing a Motion in Parliament that puts control of the quorum of the Public Accounts Committee in the hands of the government, which was never the intention of Parliament.”

“The Leader of the Opposition condemns the actions of the PPP in reversing all the measures put in place by the APNUAFC to ensure transparency and accountability and calls on the government to take immediate action to bring a halt to every accusation of high level of corruption in government.” Norton urged the embattled VP to do the decent thing and resign to facilitate an unbiased investigation.” “Failure to do so should result in the President relieving him (Jagdeo) of his appointment as Vice President and ordering a full investigation into the allegations against him. Failure of the President to do so will further indicate that the PPP is a corrupt outfit that does not only facilitate corruption, but is itself corrupt.”