Bodies of Pomeroom accident victims recovered from river

Jun 21, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The bodies of 28-year-old Devor Naughton and Sherwayne Welcome, 18, of Hackney, Pomeroon River, were on Monday recovered from the Pomeroon River, on Monday by a search party.
Welcome and Naughton, who are related were involved in a boat collision on Father’s Day, in the Pomeroon River around 18:30hrs.
Kaieteur News had reported that the boat, which was powered by an outboard engine, collided with a fishing vessel. Two individuals from the smaller vessel reportedly fell over board and are yet to be recovered.
