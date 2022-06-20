VICE News is back in town

Dear Editor,

VICE News is back in town, and it is a Cat-5 hurricane. Though expected, it still has the power to sweep across this town and cause alarm in high places. I understand the Hon. Vice President is upset, but it couldn’t be otherwise not when he surrounds himself with certain people. Not when he himself exudes a distinctive odour that exposes him. Not when the troubled culture of Guyana is traced to him by all, including winking supporters.

There he was, Mr. Su in this his fabled second coming, and with my own dear Vice President as the star attraction. The Vice President is the main man; the man who moves mountains, and get things moving pronto, at his slightest command, the merest lifting of regal eyelash. Jesus walked on water, and Mohamed gained a reputation for moving mountains, but Guyana’s Vice President make them talk and dance to his tune.

In the Vice President’s own words, and it wasn’t an impersonation, it was something that ‘Mr. Su handles all the agreements.’ Say what? That’s abundant trust in one man, and a foreigner too. It is carte blanche, no matter how mild a meaning I put on that beauty of ‘all the agreements.’ I wish that I was in such a position, with such Blue Ribbon approvals, such clearances. In my own words what the Vice President said is this: Comrade Su, is a brother of the flock, he is one of us; he is trusted to do business with because he knows how the system works, what is expected as his side of the bargain. He has delivered in the past, and he is good for the future, no matter the size of the undertaking.

As a middleman, Brother Su and tenant Su (soon to be out on his derriere) can’t be beat. For connections to the top of Guyana’s political heap. For doing his part, delivering his share, and keeping his mouth shut. Until now, which is why the needle on the measurement scales are in the red Cat-5 zone, and suits threatened. It is an earthquake, but not to worry (retuning to later). I detect a cardinal error in putting all eggs in one basket fetched by one man. Recall: he gets all the agreements, which is playing with fire. And it is not because he speaks English, but because of the kind of language he is versed in speaking.

According to Su and his newfound Chinese friend, everything in Guyana is up for grabs, and it goes right up to the heights. The biggest man on the block is the one that businessman Su calls the boss. It is part admiration, part awe, and the last allocating respect where such is due. In Cosa Nostra lingo, the Vice President is a man to respect, a man of honour. It is do business with him or get lost.

Incidentally, and in his own defense, this is the very claim that the Vice President makes for himself. That he is a man of honour, that he doesn’t do business of that nature, and that he doesn’t take bribes. I hear the Vice President loudly and very clearly, but that is all. For all I can promise the Vice President today is that I will get back to him some day, when I arrive at that wonderful place where I can say that I am for him and with him on these bold assertions of his. I regret that cynicism and skepticism have crept into considerations about leaders in Guyana. It is the environment, stupid. Still, I feel for the Vice President, and I did warn, lie with dogs and the fleas arrive, and stick. The problem is who is the dog, who is doing the lying down, and who are the sticky fleas. I take a rain check on that, too. I regret my support is not of the unequivocal kind that the Vice President gave on behalf of dear Mr. Su. I am simply not made of such magnificent stuff.

Nonetheless, I return to what I said earlier, the Vice President has nothing to worry about, nothing to sweat over. This, too, will pass, like everything else in Guyana. For this is Guyana, and nobody really cares about corruption, bribe taking, and leadership deceptions anymore. This is so second nature to our natures that anything goes and the bigger the better. Again, who cares? And to answer – not one Guyanese does anymore. Thus, the Vice President is on safe ground, and lives to fight many other days. He has lost nothing, not even face; and nothing to fear or lose. Underminers and all. Foreign betrayers and all. And naysayers and critics and all can go to, ah, hell. Talk about sellouts, can’t trust anybody these days. On this one, I am one with the Vice President, but nothing else.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall