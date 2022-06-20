Vals Construction pledges support to elevate Guyana Cup

Kaieteur News – Local contracting powerhouse, Vals Construction, has pledged major support to the upcoming Guyana Cup carded for Sunday 14th August at the Rising Sun Turf Club. Tremendous corporate assistance has been coming in as new stakeholders are seeing the vision that was created by Mr. Nasrudeen Mohamed, Jumbo Jet. Funding an event of this size and nature is extremely challenging especially after a two year break due to the pandemic.

To ensure horseracing enthusiasts are able to access champion thoroughbred horses Mr. Nasrudeen ‘Junior’ Mohamed imported over 30 horses to date, that was welcomed by most of the traditional stables across Guyana. Because of the two-year lag in promotion of horseracing events the venue had a large amount of restoration and earth works to be done for the facility to be ready for race day.

Vals Construction owner Mr. Satynarine Sahadeo indicated, “We have been supporting Guyana Cup for some time now. As Guyana’s economy grows, so will the sport. Vals Construction is committed to offer our services in any way possible to ensure horseracing stays alive. We have also committed 5 trucks and an excavator from our fleet to assist with the earth works especially after the new layout for the facility has major parking expansion. We will continue to push our business friends and associates for more sponsors to come on board to make the event a total success. For the racing committee to raise over $30,000,000 Guyana dollars to be given as cash prizes is hard for one committee to spend. I can assure racing lovers and by extension Guyana that they have our full support.”

Vals Construction support is said to be in the vicinity of $5M highlighting their status as one of the major sponsors of the upcoming horserace event.

The Guyana Cup horserace event is being touted as one for the entire family. Apart from the horseracing action, which makes it the biggest of its kind locally with over $30M in prizes on offer, other entertainment is on the cards for the entire family. Security will also be heightened to ensure the safety of all patrons and fans with the recent inclusion of A&R Security as part of the setup to offer a more professional approach to the running of the day’s activities. The organisers are saying that this is one horserace event that no fan and those interested in a fun day in the countryside would want to miss.