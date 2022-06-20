Two persons missing after boats collide in Pomeroon River

Latest update June 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 20, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Two persons are reportedly missing following a boat collision in the Pomeroon around 18:30hrs last evening.
Kaieteur News understands that the boat, which was powered by an outboard engine, collided with a fishing vessel. Two individuals from the smaller vessel reportedly fell over board and are yet to be recovered.
