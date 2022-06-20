Two more COVID-19 deaths; 35 new infections

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported the deaths of two more persons from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The fatalities, two women, a 30-year-old woman of Region Three who is listed as unvaccinated and a 46-year-old of Region Six listed as fully vaccinated. The persons died on June 18th, 2022. Their deaths take the toll to 1,247.

The MOH has expressed sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and said it will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed. The ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and his family and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace. All Guyanese are being encouraged to continue to observe the public health measures set out by Ministry of Health. Meanwhile, on Sunday the ministry also reported 35 new Covid-19 infections with two persons in the Intensive Care Unit.