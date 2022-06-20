Taxi-driver in court for fake ID card

Kaieteur News – Twenty-five-year-old Christopher Dusenberry, a taxi-driver was on Friday charged for allegedly uttering a fake identification card to a bank teller.

Dusenberry of North East La Penitence, Georgetown, made his first appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly. The first charge stated that on June 15, 2022, at Camp Street, Georgetown, with intent to defraud he forged a National ID card in the name of Davindra Persaud.

The latter charge alleges that on the same date and at the said location, the defendant uttered the forged ID card to a Republic Bank teller, knowing same to be forged. He pleaded not guilty to both charges that were read to him.

The court heard that the defendant is known to the police and that on the day in question; he went to the bank to make a withdrawal. It is alleged that Dusenberry handed over the fake ID card to the bank teller who then checked it under the UV light system and discovered that it is forged.

The bank summoned the police and Dusenberry was arrested. An investigation was launched and it was later discovered that the defendant’s real name was Christopher Dusenberry. He was subsequently charged and placed before the court.

Attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva represented Dusenberry. DaSilva made an application for his client to be released on reasonable amount of bail.

Police Prosecutor Christopher Morris made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant but asked that conditions be attached. Senior Magistrate Daly granted the defendant bail in the total sum of $100,000 for the two charges and ordered that he report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters every Monday until the case is completed. The matter was then adjourned to July 22, 2022.