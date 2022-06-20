Oil don’t spoil

Latest update June 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Guyana discover oil more dan seven years now. And up to now we nah know whether de royalties we gan get recoverable by de oil companies.
One man decide fuh play it safe. He seh ask de legal people. De legal people seh ask de same man wah send yuh to we.
Dem reporters going around in circles. Dem feel as if dem is a drill bore. Dem going round and round but dem nah getting no production.
But dem nah worry because dem talk how we gat plenty oil in Guyana. We gat coconut oil, vegetable oil, palm oil, olive oil, flax seed oil, grape seed oil, pork fat oil, sunflower oil, engine oil and even Oil of Olay.
In de oil industry dem gat different oils also, including heavy, light and sweet. Dem boys nah tasting none ah dem though. One type oil yuh does gat to be careful with is engine oil. If yuh don’t change it pon time, yuh car gan brukdown.
One time a man decide dat he gan drain all de oil out he car. It turn out to be a crude joke.
One time a lil girl ask she father how dem does mek olive oil. De father explain it does mek from olives. She ask he how dem does mek coconut oil. He tell she how it does mek from coconut oil.
Suddenly, de lil girl start fuh scream to de top ah she voice. De father ask she, “What’s wrong?”
De lil girl turn to he and say, “I don’t what to hear how dem does mek baby oil.”
Talk half. Leff half.
