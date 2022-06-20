Magnum Unfinished Business Mini Championship… Back Circle reaffirm bragging rights

Kaieteur News – Back Circle was crowned the Magnum Tonic Wine ‘Unfinished Business’ Champion, defeating powerhouse Bent Street on Saturday evening at the National Park tarmac, Thomas Lands.

The East Ruimveldt outfit prevailed 4-0 in a clinical display. Jermaine Beckles and Stephon Reynolds recorded respective doubles to dismiss the highly touted Bent Street outfit in a final witnessed by a large crowd.

With the result, Back Circle walked away $300,000, while Bent Street pocketed $150,000. In the third place playoff, Sparta Boss bested Gold is Money 4-1. Due to the outcome, Sparta Boss pocketed $100,000, while Gold is Money walked away with $50,000.

In the earlier semi-final round, Back Circle downed Gold is Money 4-2, whilst Bent Street squeaked past fierce rival Sparta Boss 3-2.