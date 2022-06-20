Guy, L/Wards share points in No-result

Kaieteur News

By Sean Devers

It was a depressing father’s day for those dads who wanted to spend the day at Providence watching Guyana take on Trinidad and Tobago in the CG Insurance Women’s Super 50.

Apart from a couple of brief periods of sunshine in which the covers were actually removed from the square the forecast for rain all day proved correct.

After their encounter in T20 Blaze was washed out, the Guyanese ladies were looking forward to playing their first match in the 50-over format.

But that was not to be as the encounter was called off at 1:25 PM.

This the second time that the Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago contest has been called off.

However, after beating the Leewards in their opening match and with the shared points yesterday, Trinidad, the most successful team in the tournament with 13 titles, have qualified for the semi-finals.

The ladies from Carnival Country have not joined defending championship Barbados in the semi-finals.

Guyana have not won a 50-over title since participating in the inaugural tournament in 1976 in Grenada, will battle the Leewards tomorrow in a virtual quarter finals with the winner qualifying for the semis.

Today T20 Blaze winners Jamaica will take on the Windwards.

With both Jamaica and the Windwards being beaten by Barbados the winner will advance to semis.

The forecast is for adverse weather for the rest of week with the final being set for Saturday.

Live streaming can be watched on CWl website and also on YouTube from 9:30am.