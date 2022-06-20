Latest update June 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCA are DCB Inter Association U17 champs

Jun 20, 2022 Sports

The GCA U17 team

Kaieteur News – Georgetown Cricket Association were crowned champions of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) inter association U17 50-over tournament which concluded on Saturday at LBI.
The competition was originally set to conclude yesterday, but Upper Demerara could not honour their fixture against West Demerara due to the unavailability of some players.
GCA U17 led on the points table on 30.5.
Earlier in the competition, GCA beat East Coast Demerara by eight wickets at LBI. Batting first, East Coast Demerara were bowled out for 73. Riyad Latif bagged 5-10, Mayhiem Khan 2-9 and Jayden Dowlin 2-12.
GCA responded with 76-2 in 23.5 overs. Alvin Mohabir made 33 not out, which included two fours and two sixes, while Jaydon Campbell scored 25 with two fours.
GCA U17 also beat East Bank Demerara and Upper Demerara while their encounter against West Demerara was rained out.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Vals Construction pledges support to elevate Guyana Cup

Vals Construction pledges support to elevate Guyana Cup

Jun 20, 2022

Kaieteur News – Local contracting powerhouse, Vals Construction, has pledged major support to the upcoming Guyana Cup carded for Sunday 14th August at the Rising Sun Turf Club. Tremendous...
Read More
Magnum Unfinished Business Mini Championship… Back Circle reaffirm bragging rights

Magnum Unfinished Business Mini Championship…...

Jun 20, 2022

GCA are DCB Inter Association U17 champs

GCA are DCB Inter Association U17 champs

Jun 20, 2022

Guy, L/Wards share points in No-result

Guy, L/Wards share points in No-result

Jun 20, 2022

2022 Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament… Heavy rainfall forces postponement of second day

2022 Milo Secondary Schools Football...

Jun 20, 2022

GCA poised to take DCB Inter Association U17 title

GCA poised to take DCB Inter Association U17

Jun 19, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Jagdeo ought to know

    Kaieteur News – Many years ago, Burnham asked a question to one of his Ministers. The question concerned an incident... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]