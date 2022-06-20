GCA are DCB Inter Association U17 champs

Latest update June 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 20, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Georgetown Cricket Association were crowned champions of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) inter association U17 50-over tournament which concluded on Saturday at LBI.
The competition was originally set to conclude yesterday, but Upper Demerara could not honour their fixture against West Demerara due to the unavailability of some players.
GCA U17 led on the points table on 30.5.
Earlier in the competition, GCA beat East Coast Demerara by eight wickets at LBI. Batting first, East Coast Demerara were bowled out for 73. Riyad Latif bagged 5-10, Mayhiem Khan 2-9 and Jayden Dowlin 2-12.
GCA responded with 76-2 in 23.5 overs. Alvin Mohabir made 33 not out, which included two fours and two sixes, while Jaydon Campbell scored 25 with two fours.
GCA U17 also beat East Bank Demerara and Upper Demerara while their encounter against West Demerara was rained out.
Jun 20, 2022Kaieteur News – Local contracting powerhouse, Vals Construction, has pledged major support to the upcoming Guyana Cup carded for Sunday 14th August at the Rising Sun Turf Club. Tremendous...
Jun 20, 2022
Jun 20, 2022
Jun 20, 2022
Jun 20, 2022
Jun 19, 2022
Kaieteur News – Former Minister of Public Infrastructure (now known as Public Works) David Patterson published a letter... more
Kaieteur News – Many years ago, Burnham asked a question to one of his Ministers. The question concerned an incident... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, so is success or failure measured by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]