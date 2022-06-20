GCA are DCB Inter Association U17 champs

Kaieteur News – Georgetown Cricket Association were crowned champions of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) inter association U17 50-over tournament which concluded on Saturday at LBI.

The competition was originally set to conclude yesterday, but Upper Demerara could not honour their fixture against West Demerara due to the unavailability of some players.

GCA U17 led on the points table on 30.5.

Earlier in the competition, GCA beat East Coast Demerara by eight wickets at LBI. Batting first, East Coast Demerara were bowled out for 73. Riyad Latif bagged 5-10, Mayhiem Khan 2-9 and Jayden Dowlin 2-12.

GCA responded with 76-2 in 23.5 overs. Alvin Mohabir made 33 not out, which included two fours and two sixes, while Jaydon Campbell scored 25 with two fours.

GCA U17 also beat East Bank Demerara and Upper Demerara while their encounter against West Demerara was rained out.