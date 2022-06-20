Ex-worker allegedly swindled $7.1M from Lenders Pawn shop

Latest update June 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 20, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Thirty-nine-year-old Claude Stewart, of Costello Housing Scheme, West La Penitence, Georgetown, was on Friday charged for allegedly stealing the sum of $7,100,000 from a pawn shop.
Stewart appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly. He denied the charge which stated that between November 20, 2020, and May 27, 2022, at Bourda, Georgetown, while being employed at Lenders Jewellery & Pawn Shop as a supervisor he stole $7.1million, the property of Collin Barker.
The court heard that during the period mentioned in the charge, Stewart allegedly made envelopes, 27 in total bearing the names of unknown persons with the items of nail clips, keys and other odd items instead of gold jewellery. Using that method it is alleged that he paid himself $7.1 million. It was further stated that after the due date would have passed for the items, checks were made and the odd items were discovered in the envelopes instead of gold jewellery. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. It was stated that Stewart admitted while under caution to the offence.
Attorney-at-law Shercola Exeter represented Stewart. She made an application for him to be released on reasonable bail. Police Prosecutor Christopher Morris made no objection to bail being granted but asked that conditions be attached. As such, Senior Magistrate Daly released the defendant on $250,000 bail with the condition that he report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters every Monday until the case is completed. The matter was then adjourned to July 22, 2022.
