Body of missing Pomeroon logger found in river

Kaieteur News – The body of a Pomeroon Logger, who went missing on Thursday last, was found floating in the Pomeroon River Sunday morning.
The logger, who had been identified as Dannyvil Daniels, is believed to be a father of two and a resident of Akawini Creek. The man reportedly fell from a wharf in Charity on Thursday evening last. A search party was launched following his disappearance. Around 09:30hrs Sunday the body was found floating within the vicinity of the Big Bird Fish Port Complex, Charity.
