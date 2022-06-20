Latest update June 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Body of missing Pomeroon logger found in river

Jun 20, 2022 News

The area where the body was found.

Kaieteur News – The body of a Pomeroon Logger, who went missing on Thursday last, was found floating in the Pomeroon River Sunday morning.
The logger, who had been identified as Dannyvil Daniels, is believed to be a father of two and a resident of Akawini Creek. The man reportedly fell from a wharf in Charity on Thursday evening last. A search party was launched following his disappearance. Around 09:30hrs Sunday the body was found floating within the vicinity of the Big Bird Fish Port Complex, Charity.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Vals Construction pledges support to elevate Guyana Cup

Vals Construction pledges support to elevate Guyana Cup

Jun 20, 2022

Kaieteur News – Local contracting powerhouse, Vals Construction, has pledged major support to the upcoming Guyana Cup carded for Sunday 14th August at the Rising Sun Turf Club. Tremendous...
Read More
Magnum Unfinished Business Mini Championship… Back Circle reaffirm bragging rights

Magnum Unfinished Business Mini Championship…...

Jun 20, 2022

GCA are DCB Inter Association U17 champs

GCA are DCB Inter Association U17 champs

Jun 20, 2022

Guy, L/Wards share points in No-result

Guy, L/Wards share points in No-result

Jun 20, 2022

2022 Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament… Heavy rainfall forces postponement of second day

2022 Milo Secondary Schools Football...

Jun 20, 2022

GCA poised to take DCB Inter Association U17 title

GCA poised to take DCB Inter Association U17

Jun 19, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Jagdeo ought to know

    Kaieteur News – Many years ago, Burnham asked a question to one of his Ministers. The question concerned an incident... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]