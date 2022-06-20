Latest update June 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

2022 Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament… Heavy rainfall forces postponement of second day

Jun 20, 2022 Sports

Malcolm Hendricks (#2) scored four goals on the first day of the tournament for Charlestown Secondary.

Kaieteur News – The organizer of the 2022 Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament were forced to postponed the second day of action in the event following torrential rainfall which made the intended venue unfit for play in the knockout format competition.
Four matches were scheduled for yesterday, Sunday, June 19, at the Ministry of Education Ground following the kick off of the event the previous day, June 18, with an intriguing afternoon of competition that also had four matches on the card.
A brief note from the Petra Organisation stated, “After a careful assessment of the conditions at the ground, the organizers have been forced to call off today’s games. These games will be played on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively starting at 5pm. We do apologize for the inconvenience this postponement may cause.”
On Wednesday, June 22, Ann’s Grove tackle Uitvlugt from 17:00 hrs then North Ruimveldt battle East Ruimveldt at 18:30 hrs. The following day, June 23, Golden Grove go head to head with Buxton Secondary from 17:00 hrs while the fixture between Dolphin Secondary and Charlestown Secondary will complete the day in a showdown which starts at 18:30 hrs.
The opening day of the tournament saw Dolphin Secondary advance after beating St. John’s College 4 – 1, West Ruimveldt squeezed past Queen’s College 2 – 1, Charlestown Secondary destroyed Bishop’s High School 10 – 0 while Carmel humbled Bladen Hall Secondary 6 – 1.
Once the weekday fixtures are completed the tournament continues on June 25 & 26 with the other playing dates being July 2, 3 and 6 while the finale is billed for July 10.
The Championship team in this tournament will win $300,000 along with the 2022 Milo Championship Trophy and Gold Medals to outfit the entire team, while the second place finishers cart off with $200,000, the corresponding trophy and Silver Medals.

Tyler Lyle’s attempt at goal from a free kick sailed way above the opposition’s horizontal.

