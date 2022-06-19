Torginol to be official paint of Int’l Building Expo 2022

Kaieteur News – Torginol Paints Inc, a member of the Continental Group of Companies, and Guyana’s largest paint manufacturer for over 60 years, will be the official paint for the nation’s International Building Expo 2022 billed for July 22-24.

Under the theme, ‘A new frontier for building a ‘One Guyana’, the Expo will be held at the parking lot of the National Stadium, Providence, where the Torginol booth will be the hub for the latest innovations and technologies in the paint business.

The company said it is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to showcase its diverse range of paint and paint products and interact with patrons and educate them, especially new home owners, on the best practices when choosing and applying paint.

“Torginol plays a very important role in the construction industry, because painting is part of the construction industry,” Suman Sugadhan, Torginol’s Manager-Paint Solutions, highlighted.

He added, “This year, we will be showcasing our new developments, which have been part of our Research and Development, and we will be showing new technologies and new developments in the coating industry, which will be on display.”

Chief Operating Officer of Torginol Paints Inc., Fenton Persaud, said he too was proud to be part of the International Building Expo 2022. The CEO added, “What we will be bringing to this Expo is going to be much bigger than what was previously shown by the company.”

Torginol has always been part of the International Building Expo, which started in 2010 under the stewardship of the then Housing and Water Minister and now President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

At the Expo, patrons will experience live and video demonstrations of the paint application process, as well as interact with the experts on the best possible solutions for their individual needs.

Additionally, all the model houses currently being constructed for display at the Expo would be painted by Torginol.

“Our prime focus would be to educate the customers on how to paint, what surface preparation technique has to be used and things like that,” Sugadhan added.

He continued: “At the booth, we will be having live demonstrations of the latest technologies which are trending now, so customers can have a hands-on experience to see how the technologies can be utilised. We will also be displaying our recently launched products, so it will be a good opportunity for people to experience and see what’s happening and how the products can be applied in the right way.”

Those include new coatings and supplies for the oil and gas industry to be put on exhibition, coming from research and development undertaken in recent years.

The company said it will also be demonstrating to contractors and home builders, practical methods for the application of its different types of coatings, from surface preparation to finishing. Persaud explained that it is important persons are aware that there is a method to be employed when looking for that excellent finish.

“Surface preparation and climatic conditions play an important part in the quality of your finished product, so we intend to share that with the general public,” Persaud said.

International Building Expo 2022 is expected to visually map out the country’s promising architectural future, while taking patrons on an exciting journey on modern transformational projects in the pipeline.