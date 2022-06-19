GCA poised to take DCB Inter Association U17 title

Latest update June 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 19, 2022 Sports
Georgetown Cricket Association are set to win the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) inter association U17 50-over tournament which is set to conclude today at LBI.
GCA U17 are leading the points table on 30.5 with one game yet to be played between West Demerara and Upper Demerara. The fixture between West Demerara and East Coast Demerara which was scheduled to be played yesterday at LBI was rained out.
GCA U17 beat East Bank Demerara U17 by 10 wickets in their latest fixture. East Bank Demerara U17 were sent packing for 19, batting first. Dave Mohabir claimed 4-3, Jayden Dowlin 3-6 and Dillon Ramsaroop 2-5.
GCA U17 responded with 23 without loss in 3.2 overs. Jonathan Van Lange made 16 with three fours and Ryan Latif two. GCA also registered wins over Upper Demerara and East Coast Demerara while their encounter against West Demerara was rained out.
Jun 19, 2022Georgetown Cricket Association are set to win the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) inter association U17 50-over tournament which is set to conclude today at LBI. GCA U17 are leading the points table on...
Jun 19, 2022
Jun 19, 2022
Jun 19, 2022
Jun 19, 2022
Jun 19, 2022
Kaieteur News – Last Wednesday afternoon, I saw the British High Commissioner on the soon-to-be completed seawall esplanade... more
Kaieteur News – Scandals sell because there is a ready-made market for saucy, sensational and salacious news. From... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, so is success or failure measured by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]