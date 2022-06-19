GCA poised to take DCB Inter Association U17 title

Georgetown Cricket Association are set to win the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) inter association U17 50-over tournament which is set to conclude today at LBI.

GCA U17 are leading the points table on 30.5 with one game yet to be played between West Demerara and Upper Demerara. The fixture between West Demerara and East Coast Demerara which was scheduled to be played yesterday at LBI was rained out.

GCA U17 beat East Bank Demerara U17 by 10 wickets in their latest fixture. East Bank Demerara U17 were sent packing for 19, batting first. Dave Mohabir claimed 4-3, Jayden Dowlin 3-6 and Dillon Ramsaroop 2-5.

GCA U17 responded with 23 without loss in 3.2 overs. Jonathan Van Lange made 16 with three fours and Ryan Latif two. GCA also registered wins over Upper Demerara and East Coast Demerara while their encounter against West Demerara was rained out.