Latest update June 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCA poised to take DCB Inter Association U17 title

Jun 19, 2022 Sports

Georgetown Cricket Association are set to win the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) inter association U17 50-over tournament which is set to conclude today at LBI.

Dave Mohabir

GCA U17 are leading the points table on 30.5 with one game yet to be played between West Demerara and Upper Demerara. The fixture between West Demerara and East Coast Demerara which was scheduled to be played yesterday at LBI was rained out.
GCA U17 beat East Bank Demerara U17 by 10 wickets in their latest fixture. East Bank Demerara U17 were sent packing for 19, batting first. Dave Mohabir claimed 4-3, Jayden Dowlin 3-6 and Dillon Ramsaroop 2-5.
GCA U17 responded with 23 without loss in 3.2 overs. Jonathan Van Lange made 16 with three fours and Ryan Latif two. GCA also registered wins over Upper Demerara and East Coast Demerara while their encounter against West Demerara was rained out.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GCA poised to take DCB Inter Association U17 title

GCA poised to take DCB Inter Association U17 title

Jun 19, 2022

Georgetown Cricket Association are set to win the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) inter association U17 50-over tournament which is set to conclude today at LBI. GCA U17 are leading the points table on...
Read More
Dolphin, West Ruimveldt, Charlestown & Carmel open with wins

Dolphin, West Ruimveldt, Charlestown &...

Jun 19, 2022

DoS Ninvalle pays courtesy call on Suriname Minister of Sport

DoS Ninvalle pays courtesy call on Suriname...

Jun 19, 2022

RHTYSC to hosts Republic Bank Summer Camp and 31st Annual Cricket Academy for combined 170 youths

RHTYSC to hosts Republic Bank Summer Camp and...

Jun 19, 2022

Guyana National Rifle Association members meet with ‘Top Cop’ Hicken

Guyana National Rifle Association members meet...

Jun 19, 2022

East Ruimveldt Empress and Chase Determinators on winners row

East Ruimveldt Empress and Chase Determinators on...

Jun 19, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]