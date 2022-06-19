Finding ways to beat the stress of the times

==The Creators’ Coven==

By Zena Henry

Kaieteur News – It is very important to manage stress and it’s even more important to protect one’s state of mind. External factors can oftentimes weigh heavy on us, and we must try desperately to cope.

One way to look at it is to see the overwhelming event as happening within the moment, understanding too, that the idea is to employ the best response, for the most suitable outcome.

Some call it “Constructive Thinking”. Constructive thinking says it all comes down to making good judgment-calls and this comes back to the process of effective decision-making and knowing how to respond appropriately to circumstances; basically, seeing the glass as half full.

The World Health Organisation pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the mental health and wellbeing of people around the world. While many individuals adapted, others experienced mental health problems, in some cases a consequence of COVID-19. In 2020, the Global Burden of Disease study estimated that the COVID-19 pandemic led to a 27.6 percent increase in cases of major depressive disorder (MDD) and a 25.6 percent increase in cases of anxiety disorders (AD) worldwide. The greatest increases in MDD and AD were found in places highly affected by COVID-19, as indicated by decreased human mobility and daily COVID-19 infection rates. Females were more affected than males, and younger people, especially those aged 20–24 years, were more affected than older adults. Many low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) were also significantly affected.

Fast-forward to today, another crisis is on hand, even as many countries continue to tackle, in some cases, milder versions of the COVID-19 virus. Russia’s war in Ukraine is already having severe impacts on global food supplies just a few months in. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations estimates that if the war results in a prolonged reduction of food exports by Ukraine and Russia, the number of undernourished people globally could increase by between eight and 13 million. Food shortages are already acute in East Africa, for example, which has had three years of drought leading up to this crisis. Given today’s backdrop of climate change and drought, existing food shortages, and a growing global population, we should not underestimate the impact the Russia-Ukraine war is having, and will continue to have, on the world. It will push some countries into famine and many people will die, a Forbes report said on the matter. Adding to that scenario is the high cost of fuel that even we in Guyana could speak to. This and other supply shocks have also affected the price of basic but necessary commodities. The Guyana government has sought to put certain measures in place to help citizens cope with the conditions.

Our country is still a developing nation with most of its people living below and just above the poverty line. And despite our more recent oil and gas fortunes, citizens have been made to understand that they would have to live within their means for some time before they can truly benefit from its profits. It may not be the type of news that citizens would like to hear, especially at a time when external factors affect their ability to get basic necessities. Citizens, especially those most affected, may very well face mental challenges. It was not so long ago that Guyana was dubbed the unfortunate title of suicide capital of the world after a World Health Organisation report said that the country had the highest rate globally, four times the global average, ahead of North Korea, South Korea, and Sri Lanka.

Thankfully, this is no longer the condition in our country. And being able to keep it that way is not only the responsibility of those in authority, but it should be the priority of every individual as part of their general well-being. Maintaining good mental health is imperative to healthy, happy lives. And one does not have to be rich to maintain good mental health, but by useful routines and other practices. Last week, the Creators’ Coven offered useful ways to beat high food prices and it is not farfetched to think that one’s inability to feed their family or themselves could be stressful. So, to deal with added living pressure, this column now offers easy and cheap ideas that support stress release and healthier minds.

Playing board games

Many people find pleasure in playing board games. With technology, today millions of people ease tension playing online games. But playing board games such as ludo with friends and family or players overseas is easy access and can be played without the internet. These games are accessible on various devices including smartphones which most people have. For the period that one game is played, the mind is removed from the stressful environment and allowed to breathe a bit.

Going to the Creek

Going to the creek has always been a Guyanese pastime enjoyed by the entire family. Most people use the holidays to get out, but given all the stressful happenings, why not make it a regular affair; just for a short while to forget about the hustle and bustle of life, to take and dip and feel the worries float away like a leaf on the river. A visit through Mother Nature can never go wrong. The different scenes, noises and even smells would be a reminder that there are other sides to life. Even then, some problem you might have been facing, the solution could just come to mind. And while at it, don’t forget to walk barefooted and enjoy the sand between your toes.

Cookouts

Small cookouts might just be the thing needed to ease some tension. Mind you, these do not have to be expensive. The idea is to occupy yourself doing something that would bring you and those around, some amount of joy. For instance, a “bush cook” where everyone has a role to play before coming together and “piecing the pot”. As mentioned, these do not have to be big events requiring large sums of money; two packs of chicken frank sausages, some sticks and the family roasting those over an open fire in the backyard engaged in conversation is a great way for the entire family to unwind.

Exercise

Exercising with family and friends doesn’t cost a thing. Early morning or afternoon walks alone or with company also helps to relieve stress. It would be easy to forget problems when walking and talking. Or better yet, problems could get solved while walking and talking about them. Whatever the case may be, exercise does the stressful mind wonders.