De Opposition get dem wish

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Opposition bin fighting fuh get de court fuh hear dem election petition. Quite mysteriously, dem didn’t get fuh serve de papers praperly pon Soulja Boy and suh dem petition did get reject. Dem bin quarreling all de time fuh get a hearing.

Dem claim how de petition gan expose de irregularities in de elections. Dem boys agree it gan expose all de irregularities concerning de invalidating of more dan 100,000 votes and de use of spreadsheet, bed sheet, score sheet, and flysheet.

But now de Opposition get dem chance fuh prove dem case about de jumbies and de migrants wah dem bin seh vote right under de nose of dem polling agents. Dem gan get to prove dem case.

Prezzie decide fuh hold a International Commission of Inquiry into de elections. So now de Opposition gan get it chance fuh prove massive fraud tek place in de elections and de fraud was on de scale fuh overturn de result of de elections.

Dem gan also get a chance fuh show how dem statements of polls agree with dat of de Bingo man. Dem gan get a chance fuh bring out de statements of polls. And dem boys gan also get a chance fuh see wah statements of polls de CEO had in he possession.

De Opposition should be jumping fuh joy. Dem finally get a chance fuh prove dem case. De COI is about facts. Dem nah gat to bother about law. Dem just gat to bring de facts and lay it pon de table.

Talk half. Leff half.