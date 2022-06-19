Club drugs: It’s getting popular here, but the consequences can be dire

By Dr. Zulfikar Bux

Emergency Medicine Specialist

Kaieteur News – Recently, I had the painful experience of having to manage a case of a young man who used a recreational drug and had unfortunate complications. He was having repeated seizures and it took a while for us to get his condition under control. I am seeing situations like these in the younger population more and more. While some recover, others have lasting effects on their health and I worry that as the use of these drugs increase, more lives will be destroyed or lost. Today, I will focus a little on these illegal recreational drugs more commonly known as club drugs. The hope is to build awareness and try to keep as many persons away from them as possible.

What are club drugs?

Club drugs are a group of drugs commonly found at parties, bars, nightclubs, concerts, and sometimes in schools. Most forms of the drugs are illegal and can cause serious illness, injury, or even death. This can occur from one-time use, repeated use, or use with other substances, such as alcohol.

The main club drugs are:

• flunitrazepam (roofies)

• GHB (liquid ecstasy)

• ketamine (special K)

• LSD (acid)

• MDMA (ecstasy or molly)

• methamphetamine (meth)

These drugs contain a combination of agents that affect your brain and central nervous system. All of them can make you feel uninhibited and lead you to make choices or do things you wouldn’t otherwise do.

What can happen to you if you use club drugs?

Although most club drugs look like prescription medicines, they’re not safe. Club drugs that contain meth are very addictive. These drugs may be mixed or cut to include meth. These include GHB, ketamine, and flunitrazepam. They can cause severe, long-lasting symptoms and medical problems with repeated use. Everyone reacts differently to club drugs. Symptoms vary depending on the person, the drug, and the dose of the drug. Side effects often appear 10 to 20 minutes after use. They can include:

• drowsiness

• dizziness

• blurred vision

• nausea

• vomiting

• loss of muscle control

• changes in heart rate and blood pressure

• trouble breathing

• aggressive behaviour

• impaired memory and judgment

• hallucinations

• loss of consciousness

• seizures

• coma

• death

How can you be on the safe path?

You should take great caution not to consume club drugs. Most of them have no colour, smell, or taste. They can easily be slipped into drinks and food. Some types, including GHB and flunitrazepam, often are used as date-rape drugs. A small amount can cause a person to blackout or become unconscious.Teenagers and young adults are more often victims of date rape. Talk with your children about the dangers of club drugs. They can help prevent someone giving them drugs by doing the following:

• Don’t accept drinks, food, or substances from other people. This includes strangers and people they don’t know very well.

• Don’t drink or eat anything they didn’t open themselves.

• Keep drinks with them and in their sight at all times.

• Watch their friends’ drinks.

It’s important to know when someone has taken drugs, either on purpose or accident. Look for any of the side effects listed above. Club drugs also can cause people to overheat. If a friend looks too hot or feels weak or sick, get them to a cool, quiet place as soon as you can. If the person is thirsty, give them a sports drink instead of water. If they vomit, lose consciousness, or have seizures, take them to the emergency room right away.

Club drugs can go by a lot of alternative or secret names. If it sounds bad or made up, it probably is. You should never experiment with drugs or concoctions; it may be the last choice you make.