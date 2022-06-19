Car stolen at Grove

Kaieteur News – A man is now trying to find his silver grey Toyota Premio motorcar with licence plate PPP 2910, after it was stolen on Saturday from in front of a friend’s residence at Market Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The car owner identified only as Kavesh said that a friend had borrowed the car to “make some spins.” After using the car, the friend reportedly parked the car at Market Street, Grove and had even left some cash inside.

When the friend came out of his house around 06:00hrs, the car was missing.

It is believed that the car was stolen from the location between 05:00hrs and 06:00hrs.

Up to press time, investigators and the owner were still clueless as to how the car was stolen and who might be the perpetrator(s).

They had tried to obtain footage from security cameras mounted on nearby buildings but yesterday the efforts in this regard proved futile. Investigators, this publication was informed, will try again on Monday to obtain footage from a nearby business place.

While police are said to be trying their best to find the car, persons who have seen the vehicle or know where it is are asked to contact the nearest police station.

They can also call cell phone numbers 625-3060 or 671-0025.