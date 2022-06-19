A chaperon for foodies

Cuisine Culture…

By Renay Sambach

When was the last time you went out and treated yourself? When last did you check out a new food spot or visit a restaurant and indulged in their cuisine?

Whether you’re looking to ‘wine and dine’ or for a chill vibe where you can enjoy great food and catch up with your friends, ‘Cuisine Culture’ is here to be your guide.

Cuisine Culture will help you find your way to some of the fine dining gems as well as the ‘food/chill spots’ around.Each venue offers a different style, personality and ambience and here is where you can find recommendations for what best suits you or may be interesting enough for you to dare to try.Let’s discover the best food in Guyana on this gastronomic journey which will see me documenting my every experience at a new restaurant/food spot every Sunday.On the local front, like our people, our food in Guyana is very diverse from Creole, East Indian, African, Portuguese, Amerindian, Chinese and European cuisines.Some popular dishes include: curry, whether it be chicken, seafood, goat, lamb or duck; metamgee, which is a dumpling dish that is made from cornflour, yams, plantains, eddoes root and cassava that is cooked in coconut milk and flavoured with grated coconut; pepperpot: this is a stew dish that originally came from the Amerindians. It is made from cassareep, hot peppers and seasoning, and then there is cook-up rice; a one-pot meal – this is a rice-based dish with beans or peas.There are many Chinese restaurants in town and there you can find Chinese fried rice, dumplings, fried noodles and other delicacies.To suit your craving for Creole food, I will review and give recommendation on the best Creole restaurants.Caribbean cuisine incorporates several traditions, creating a fusion of different types of food.

Fish, chicken, and pork are commonly made into delectable stews and curries as well as roasted or grilled. Beans and rice are staples, along with coconut, bell peppers, limes, tomatoes, yams and plantains.

Let’s not forget the rich Caribbean spices, marinades, and seasonings which make the dishes even more delectable. From the popular Jamaican oxtail stew and Trinidadian doubles, you will find all the best recommendations for food lovers here.

OTHER COUNTRIES

Added to Guyana and the Caribbean diverse cuisine, there are places you can find food from all around the globe. On the Italian side, there’s pizza, lasagna, pasta, or gelato. Moving along, there is taco, a traditional Mexican dish consisting of a small hand-sized corn or wheat tortilla topped with a filling, there is also burrito. You can also find places to indulge in Russian, German, American, Venezuelan and Brazilian food.

BEVERAGES

A freshly squeezed fruit juice with loud ice always brings a vibe. Another local blessing is mauby, which is made from the bark of a local tree which is boiled, strained and sweetened.

Next Sunday, the journey begins, so food lovers, don’t you dare forget to pick up your copy of the Kaieteur newspaper for the mouth-watering details.

If you are interested in reaching out to me about places I should venture, reach out via email: [email protected] or phone number: + 1 (592) 694-1862