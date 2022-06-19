A chaperon for foodies

Latest update June 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 19, 2022 News
Cuisine Culture…
By Renay Sambach
When was the last time you went out and treated yourself? When last did you check out a new food spot or visit a restaurant and indulged in their cuisine?
Whether you’re looking to ‘wine and dine’ or for a chill vibe where you can enjoy great food and catch up with your friends, ‘Cuisine Culture’ is here to be your guide.
Fish, chicken, and pork are commonly made into delectable stews and curries as well as roasted or grilled. Beans and rice are staples, along with coconut, bell peppers, limes, tomatoes, yams and plantains.
Let’s not forget the rich Caribbean spices, marinades, and seasonings which make the dishes even more delectable. From the popular Jamaican oxtail stew and Trinidadian doubles, you will find all the best recommendations for food lovers here.
OTHER COUNTRIES
Added to Guyana and the Caribbean diverse cuisine, there are places you can find food from all around the globe. On the Italian side, there’s pizza, lasagna, pasta, or gelato. Moving along, there is taco, a traditional Mexican dish consisting of a small hand-sized corn or wheat tortilla topped with a filling, there is also burrito. You can also find places to indulge in Russian, German, American, Venezuelan and Brazilian food.
BEVERAGES
A freshly squeezed fruit juice with loud ice always brings a vibe. Another local blessing is mauby, which is made from the bark of a local tree which is boiled, strained and sweetened.
Next Sunday, the journey begins, so food lovers, don’t you dare forget to pick up your copy of the Kaieteur newspaper for the mouth-watering details.
If you are interested in reaching out to me about places I should venture, reach out via email: [email protected] or phone number: + 1 (592) 694-1862
