We Stand United CC members excel at USA circuit

The We Stand United Cycle Club (WSUCC) duo Briton John and James Joseph who are both competing in the USA have continued to turn in stellar performances. This past weekend, Saturday to be exact, both john and Joseph won their respective categories in separate races.

John, contesting the Lucarelli & Castaldi Cup at Prospect Park in Brooklyn, NY won an exciting Men Cat 1/2/3 contest, outspring countryman Jamual John (CRCA/Foundation Elite Team). John won the event in 1:28:13. Similar times were awarded to Jamual and 3rd placed Stalin Quiterio Cuello.

The race attracted 89nstarters with four not finishing the race. Briton John has also been recording stellar performances in the Floyd Bennett Series, Pro1/2 class. To date, he has recorded first place and two second-place finishes.

Meanwhile, contesting the Pottstown Hospital Bike Race Series, 65-year-old James Joseph, competing in the Masters’ Men 55+ class, whipped the 26-man field, all younger riders than himself.

Joseph won an exciting sprint home from 58-year-old Ramon Benitez, he was clocked at 43.35.446 to Benitez’s 43.35456, and another 58-year-old, Scott Steward settled for the third place in 43.36.077.

Attention will now turn to the Harlem Race Father’s Day race, this Sunday.