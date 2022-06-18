We Stand United CC members excel at USA circuit

Latest update June 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 18, 2022 Sports
The We Stand United Cycle Club (WSUCC) duo Briton John and James Joseph who are both competing in the USA have continued to turn in stellar performances. This past weekend, Saturday to be exact, both john and Joseph won their respective categories in separate races.
John, contesting the Lucarelli & Castaldi Cup at Prospect Park in Brooklyn, NY won an exciting Men Cat 1/2/3 contest, outspring countryman Jamual John (CRCA/Foundation Elite Team). John won the event in 1:28:13. Similar times were awarded to Jamual and 3rd placed Stalin Quiterio Cuello.
The race attracted 89nstarters with four not finishing the race. Briton John has also been recording stellar performances in the Floyd Bennett Series, Pro1/2 class. To date, he has recorded first place and two second-place finishes.
Meanwhile, contesting the Pottstown Hospital Bike Race Series, 65-year-old James Joseph, competing in the Masters’ Men 55+ class, whipped the 26-man field, all younger riders than himself.
Joseph won an exciting sprint home from 58-year-old Ramon Benitez, he was clocked at 43.35.446 to Benitez’s 43.35456, and another 58-year-old, Scott Steward settled for the third place in 43.36.077.
Attention will now turn to the Harlem Race Father’s Day race, this Sunday.
Jun 18, 2022The We Stand United Cycle Club (WSUCC) duo Briton John and James Joseph who are both competing in the USA have continued to turn in stellar performances. This past weekend, Saturday to be exact, both...
Jun 18, 2022
Jun 18, 2022
Jun 18, 2022
Jun 18, 2022
Jun 18, 2022
Kaieteur News – It comes up all the time whenever Burnham’s aficionados write and speak in defense of him. The abominable... more
Kaieteur News – The 1985 general and regional elections were the most incompetently rigged elections. The rigging was... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Next week’s Summit of the Americas, being hosted by the government of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]