Unfinished Business wraps up tonight

Magnum Futsal Mini Championships…

The National Park tarmac this evening will be a hive of activity when the Magnum Tonic Wine ‘Unfinished Business’ Futsal Championship kicks off.

Back Circle and Gold is Money will take centre stage in the opening match of the one-day tournament at 20:00hrs. In the second contest, Sparta Boss engages Bent Street from 21:00hrs, in what promises to be another exciting fixture in their storied rivalry.

The winners of the respective matches will progress to the final. The losers will contest the third-place playoff. The winner of the mini championship will pocket $300,000, while the second, third and fourth place sides will walk away with $150,000, $100,000, and 50,000 respectively.

Edison Jefford, the coordinator of the tournament, said, “We are expecting a monumental night of action, the quality of the four teams which were the leading protagonists of the previously hosted Magnum Independence Cup cannot be questioned so that patrons can expect a thrilling night of entertainment in a secure environment.”

According to Jefford, “All systems are in place, as we aim to continue the narrative and objective of an incident-free tournament. Despite the fact it’s a one-day tournament, the environment has been prepared and branded to its traditional standard and quality which is not only reflective of the brand’s overall eminence and personality but the growing importance of the programme.”

Meanwhile, Magnum Brand Manager Jamal Baird, stated that the tournament would not have been a reality without the tremendous support of the spectators, adding that the brand has been embraced by the urban communities and continues to identify with grassroots initiatives in an attempt to further strengthen its appeal.

He noted that the brand will always support programmes of this nature, as it has developed a synergy with the communities, adding, “We are a brand that listens to the streets, and the streets wanted this tournament so we duly obliged given their overwhelming support during the previous tournament.”