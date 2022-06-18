Reversing bus kills Pomeroon pensioner

Kaieteur News – A pensioner of Upper Pomeroon, Region Two, was killed on Friday by a bus that was reversing within the Charity Market area.

The man was identified as Chooman Lall, 79, better known as ‘Chun,’ a resident of Dredge Creek Upper Pomeroon. Lall was a farmer and was reportedly walking along a street when he was struck down by the reversing minibus.

Eyewitness told this publication that the bus which was loaded with produce was driven by a resident also of the Pomeroon area. This newspaper was told that the pensioner was picked up in an unconscious state by the driver and taken to the Oscar Joseph District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have taken the driver into custody to assist with investigations.