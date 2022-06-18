Pomeroon logger feared dead after falling off Charity Wharf

Kaieteur News – A 31-year-old logger of Akawini, Lower Pomeroon, Region Two is feared drowned, after he fell off the Charity Wharf on Thursday afternoon.

The man was identified only by his last name, Daniel, and is reportedly a father of three.

Kaieteur News understands that Daniel fell overboard into the Pomeroon River, between 18:30and 19:00hrs.

A search party is currently looking for him.