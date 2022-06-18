Persons living with HIV, Cancer to get lifetime of public assistance

Kaieteur News – All persons in Guyana, who are living with Cancer, HIV/AIDs or any other incurable and untreatable diseases or with permanent disabilities, will now benefit from the government’s public assistance for a lifetime.

This was announced by Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, who on Friday said that this takes immediate effect right across the country.

“Public assistance will be provided to them for the rest of their life. They do not need to be subjected to any other medical or any other test going forward. This is something that has been very, very close to my heart and it indeed puts much into the hands of persons who have been living with disabilities,” the Minister said yesterday at the unveiling of the newly refurbished night shelter at East La Penitence.

For persons who need to access public assistance, Minister Persaud mentioned that they would no longer have to go before the Local Board of Guardians. “Its automatic because all they have to do is register with the National Commission of Disability and the ministry provides their application and they are onto the public assistance register,” she briefed.

It must be noted that if persons are registered with the National Commission on Disability or the Ministry’s Public Assistance Programme, there is no need to re-register.

The Minister’s announcement follows the President’s declaration of a $100,000 cash grant for every child with a disability.

“So whether you are a child or an adult it captures the entire spectrum of disabilities, physical and metal as well. We want to ensure that those persons living with a disability understand the Government of Guyana’s commitment to them and from the Ministry of Human Services level, our personal commitment for all persons living with a disability,” she related.

In addition to her announcement, the Minister added that they would provide across the country free support for people who need them whether it be wheel chairs, white canes, canes, hearing aids. She stressed that these will be made available to persons living with a disability at no cost.

Also announced by the Minister, is that the Ministry is planning to provide free training for persons living with a disability. “All they have to do is register with us, its training that includes ICT and it’s a special ICT programme for those persons who are blind,” she explained.

With more initiatives in store for persons living with a disability, the Human Services Minister disclosed too, that free transportation will be provided to school children living with a disability. In addition, the Ministry will soon launch a ‘pampers bank’ for adults and children who require pampers and this will be provided at no cost.