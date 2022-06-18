Motorcyclist killed in Linden accident

Kaieteur News – A 50-year-old man on Wednesday died after he lost control of a motorcycle while negotiating a turn along the Washer Pond Public Road, Mackenzie, Linden, Region 10.

He was identified as Shawn Deputron of 63 One Mile, Wismar Linden.

Deputron reportedly crashed the motorcycle around 05:30hrs.

Investigators learnt that Deputron was riding without a helmet at the time of the accident. He was riding south, along the Eastern Side of the Washer Pond Road, and as he was about to negotiate a bend, Deputron lost control and slammed into a rail.

The impact flung him onto the road and he was knocked unconscious with bruises about his body. Eyewitnesses picked him up and rushed him to the Mackenzie Hospital Complex where he died while receiving treatment.