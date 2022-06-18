Man dies after driving into pothole at Bee Hive, ECD

Latest update June 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 18, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A driver lost his life on Friday after he drove his minibus into a pothole along the Bee Hive Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and lost control.
He was identified as Romeo Machado, 42, of lot 58 Nooten Zuil, ECD.
Machado met with the accident around 00:10hrs while heading home.
Traffic investigators learnt that Machado was speeding east along the road when he drove into the pothole. He reportedly lost control and crashed into a light pole beside the road before ending up in a nearby trench.
Other motorists passing by stopped to render assistance and Machado was pulled from the wrecked minibus in an unconscious state. They rushed him to the city hospital and a doctor pronounced him dead on arrival.
Jun 18, 2022The We Stand United Cycle Club (WSUCC) duo Briton John and James Joseph who are both competing in the USA have continued to turn in stellar performances. This past weekend, Saturday to be exact, both...
Jun 18, 2022
Jun 18, 2022
Jun 18, 2022
Jun 18, 2022
Jun 18, 2022
Kaieteur News – It comes up all the time whenever Burnham’s aficionados write and speak in defense of him. The abominable... more
Kaieteur News – The 1985 general and regional elections were the most incompetently rigged elections. The rigging was... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Next week’s Summit of the Americas, being hosted by the government of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]