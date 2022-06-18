Man dies after driving into pothole at Bee Hive, ECD

Kaieteur News – A driver lost his life on Friday after he drove his minibus into a pothole along the Bee Hive Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and lost control.

He was identified as Romeo Machado, 42, of lot 58 Nooten Zuil, ECD.

Machado met with the accident around 00:10hrs while heading home.

Traffic investigators learnt that Machado was speeding east along the road when he drove into the pothole. He reportedly lost control and crashed into a light pole beside the road before ending up in a nearby trench.

Other motorists passing by stopped to render assistance and Machado was pulled from the wrecked minibus in an unconscious state. They rushed him to the city hospital and a doctor pronounced him dead on arrival.