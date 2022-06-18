LCDS 2030 sets strategic plan to bridge digital divide between Coast, Hinterland

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (2030) has laid out a set of strategic projects which would be used to bridge the digital divide between coastal and hinderland communities. This intention was first outlined in the 2013 version of the LCDS which highlighted the importance of digital infrastructure to Guyana’s overall development as well as to the low-carbon vision that gave rise to the LCDS. Several initiatives were set out which have since been completed, including the expansion of Guyana’s fibre optic capability, targeted support for call centers and Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs), and the completion of telecommunications liberalisation. Other initiatives are in progress, including through the Hinterland digital access project.

Additionally, the document notes that government will seek to bridge the divide between coastal and Hinterland communities by advancing programmes on: access and connectivity , expansion of the satellite network which provides part of the National Broadband Network, expansion of 4GLTE, and the expansion of the fibre optic network.

Service-oriented Government Programmes will also be pursued. This will include a national online portal to serve as a gateway to access digital government services, digitation of population, commercial and land registers; and electronic identification. Expansion of data centres to support the provision of services provided by government agencies is also planned for execution.

During an interview on Guyana’s Oil and You, Vanelda Harris, Representative of the Office of the Prime Minister and Member of the Multi-stakeholder Committee for LCDS 2030, was keen to note that the digital transformation of the global economy is accelerating and therefore, Guyana needs to continuously advance the development of domestic capability to realise the immense new opportunities this transformation creates for the country.

In light of this, she said LCDS has allowed for a lot to be accomplished while setting the foundation for much more to be achieved.

Harris said, “Our digital infrastructure is very important for us now that we are an oil and gas nation. It is critical that this is enhanced so that we can advance and ensure that our economy gets where it needs to be and keep up with the rest of the world…”

Expounding further, she said fostering sustainable development in the Hinterland and vulnerable areas is one of the core priority outcomes of Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS). Harris said a key component in achieving such an outcome is the provision of public services and information via the deployment and use of new Information and Communications Technologies (lCTs).

She explained that the ICT Access and e-Services for Hinterland, Poor, and Remote Communities Project is still ongoing and aims to provide the necessary infrastructure, equipment, hardware, and software necessary to enable access to high-quality ICT, training and e-services in all parts of Guyana, with particular attention given to vulnerable groups and remote communities that might otherwise be excluded.

Harris said the project will provide the supporting capacity needed to create linkages to generate inter-sectoral benefits in areas such as education, health and business. Kaieteur News understands that the goals of the project include the development of a digital knowledge-based society, enhancement of national efficiency and competitiveness, and the promotion of inclusive and sustainable growth and development.

Furthermore, Harris shared that Ninety Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSATs) — which are two-way satellite ground stations with a dish antenna used to provide internet access to remote locations — were procured and installed in communities and villages. Additionally, under the LCDS umbrella, 180 solar systems were procured to provide the necessary energy to power the ICT equipment at the hubs and any additional equipment/appliances using the extra capacity.

Harris noted that with LCDS 2030, government intends to ensure ICT hubs will be established in 200 communities and villages. This has already started each hub will be equipped with printers and televisions, as well as 20 laptops and software. Also, under the project, consultancies were commenced to conduct a comprehensive capacity assessment of the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), map current ICT deployment and capacities in the public sector, and to undertake a multidimensional capacity assessment of public institutions that will offer e-services, identifying gaps and bottlenecks in the process.

Kaieteur News understands that several reports were completed too. These include a Baseline Report focused on market research looking at Guyana’s profile, education, health, business, and as-is analysis of technical infrastructure and regulation; a Technical Report looking at technology assessment, design options for Guyana, commercial assessment of solutions, proposed Guyana solution, rollout phases, stakeholder analysis, business models, implication for legislation and policy development, and an implementation plan; and a E-Services Readiness Assessment Report on important service needs, status quo of e-services readiness today, vision of e-services offered by government agencies, and description of selected e-services.

ABOUT LCDS 2030

LCDS 2030 outlines how the Government of Guyana will accelerate economic growth and development in a non-polluting, low carbon way. It outlines how Guyana will utilize and monetize its natural resources such as its lush and pristine forests in a sustainable manner so as to combat the impacts of climate change.

The document also ensures the country’s world-class forests, biodiversity, water and marine resources are valued for the vital contribution they make to the health of the planet.

The current draft that was launched by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali in late 2021 is undergoing a period of consultation with citizens on how the nation can re-double its efforts towards achieving the outlined vision, the roots of which can be traced back to 2009.