GPSU credit union members take Management Committee to court for ignoring petition

Kaieteur News – Continued infighting at the Guyana Public Service Co-Operative Credit Union (GPSCCU) has seen three of its members taking the body’s Management Committee to court over the non-compliance of a petition demanding a special general meeting to iron out matters plaguing the executive.

The Applicants, Mehalai Mc Almont, Keith Marks, Natasha Durant Clements, brought the matter before Justice Navindra Singh, June 10 last, demanding the Management Committee to show reason as to why they have not adhered to a petition signed by credit union members demanding the holding of the special general meeting.

In May last, Chairman of the GPSCCU Trevor Benn was voted out of his post by majority members of the Management Committee. The vote came in the absence of Benn and according to him; he was never made aware of any issues that would have warranted his removal. As such, Benn’s removal was said not to be in keeping with rules and regulations of the credit union. The former chairman who seemed to have an overwhelming support from the credit union’s membership was able to secure a petition with more than enough signatures to demand a special meeting to be called by the Management Committee.

Instead, the Management Committee weeks later, voted in a new chairperson and disregarded the petition which called for the special general meeting in 14 days. At this special meeting members said they would vote on whether to recall the entire Management Committee or not. Further, without prejudice, the petition called for nine of the Management Committee members to never again be elected to serve in that capacity, among other things.

Recognising these and other issues plaguing the credit union, the applicants said respondents have clearly indicated their intention not to comply with the law that requires them to hold the Special General Meeting on the 25th day of June, 2022. They said that the time is elapsing and the respondents continue to maintain their disregard for the rights of the members and as such unless ordered by the Court, no Special General Meeting will be held on the 25th day of June, 2022.

If the respondents do not act in accordance with the Petition, the Members right to Petition and deemed a Special General Meeting will be lost and the said Petition rendered nugatory as no Special General Meeting will be held on the 25th day of June. If the Respondents do not act in accordance with the Petition, the Respondents will not be accountable to the Members of the Co-operative Society.

The court matter will be called on June 23. Trevor L. Benn, Patrick Mentore, Gillian Pollard, Rajdai Jagarnauth, Leslyn Noble, Ruth Howard, O. Saskia Eastman-Onwuzirike, Charles Ogle, Arthur Gibbs, Karen Vansluytman-Corbin, Kirwyn Mars, Jermain Hermanstyne , Adeola Griffith and the GPSCCU are the named respondents.

It was noted that failure to appear at the upcoming hearing could see an order or judgment made in their absence without further notice.