COVID-19 restrictions into Guyana lifted

Kaieteur News – As of today persons traveling to Guyana will no longer have to produce a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test to enter the country.

This was announced by the Ministry of Health who posted on their Facebook page on Friday that while that restriction will be lifted from today, persons 12 years and older must be fully vaccinated to enter Guyana.

Back in 2020, the year that the pandemic hit the country, several restrictions were put in place to curb the spread of the virus and ensure that Guyanese are protected. But following a reduction in COVID-19 cases and hospitalization in the country, the government earlier this year had lifted almost all of the COVID-19 restrictions outlined in the Official Gazette.

The Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony earlier in the week had mentioned in one of his COVID-19 updates that if the cases are to increase again, hospitals across the country are already prepared and equipped to treat patients if the need arises.

The government’s decision to lift the testing restrictions on international travel comes one week after the United States of America (USA) government lifted its own. Not only the USA but countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom and Italy also lifted its testing requirement for travel in a bid to increase tourism.

Meanwhile, via its daily COVID-19 update, the Ministry reported that a 79-year-old man from Region Six who was partially vaccinated, is the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality.

The Ministry stated that the man died on Wednesday and as a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,245.

The Ministry via its dashboard reported that within the last 24hour period it has recorded a total of 85 new cases across the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 66,385.

The dashboard shows that two patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 20 persons are in institutional isolation, 942 are in home isolation and two are in institutional quarantined. To date, a total of 64,176 persons have recovered from the virus.

