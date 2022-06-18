De Vee Pee get overrule

Latest update June 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 18, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De President look as if he overrule de Vee Pee. De Vee Pee did claim how de guvament didn’t go ahead with de Commission of Inquiry into de elections because dem get fuh hear dat some ah de people who suppose to testify might refuse.
It was clear from dat statement dat de Vee Pee was not au fait with de legal implications of a COI. De COI Act does give to de COI powers to summon witnesses which akin to a court. Suh wat de Vee Pee say did nat mek any sense.
If yuh get summon, yuh gat to turn up. So de excuse of de Vee Pee nah mek sense.
It did look as if he did backing out from holding de COI which both he and de Prezzie did promise two years ago. But de Prezzie nah bother with de Vee Pee and he excuses. De Prezzie go ahead and announce dat de COI gan be launched.
Dem Opposition mouthpieces gan now get dem day in court. Dem bin seh how dem bin denied de right to bring forward de evidence of irregularities. Dem gan now get de chance fuh do suh! Dem nah gat no more excuse.
All dem wah bin skedaddling with de Statements of Poll gan now gat to produce dem. If dem can’t, den dem gan gat to explain. And if dem lying, dem gan get expose.
De truth does set yuh free. But in dis instance, de truth can send nuff people to jail.
Talk half. Leff half.
Jun 18, 2022The We Stand United Cycle Club (WSUCC) duo Briton John and James Joseph who are both competing in the USA have continued to turn in stellar performances. This past weekend, Saturday to be exact, both...
Jun 18, 2022
Jun 18, 2022
Jun 18, 2022
Jun 18, 2022
Jun 18, 2022
Kaieteur News – It comes up all the time whenever Burnham’s aficionados write and speak in defense of him. The abominable... more
Kaieteur News – The 1985 general and regional elections were the most incompetently rigged elections. The rigging was... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Next week’s Summit of the Americas, being hosted by the government of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]