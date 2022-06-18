De Vee Pee get overrule

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De President look as if he overrule de Vee Pee. De Vee Pee did claim how de guvament didn’t go ahead with de Commission of Inquiry into de elections because dem get fuh hear dat some ah de people who suppose to testify might refuse.

It was clear from dat statement dat de Vee Pee was not au fait with de legal implications of a COI. De COI Act does give to de COI powers to summon witnesses which akin to a court. Suh wat de Vee Pee say did nat mek any sense.

If yuh get summon, yuh gat to turn up. So de excuse of de Vee Pee nah mek sense.

It did look as if he did backing out from holding de COI which both he and de Prezzie did promise two years ago. But de Prezzie nah bother with de Vee Pee and he excuses. De Prezzie go ahead and announce dat de COI gan be launched.

Dem Opposition mouthpieces gan now get dem day in court. Dem bin seh how dem bin denied de right to bring forward de evidence of irregularities. Dem gan now get de chance fuh do suh! Dem nah gat no more excuse.

All dem wah bin skedaddling with de Statements of Poll gan now gat to produce dem. If dem can’t, den dem gan gat to explain. And if dem lying, dem gan get expose.

De truth does set yuh free. But in dis instance, de truth can send nuff people to jail.

Talk half. Leff half.