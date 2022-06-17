West Indies Under-19 player Nandu enjoying his cricket in Canada

Canada-born, Guyana and West Indies Under-19 batsman Matthew Nandu has expressed satisfaction with his performances so far after being back in Canada recently.

The left-handed batsman and occasional off-spinner whose parents are Guyanese, mentioned he was delighted with a few outstanding innings so far and promised to work hard continuously on his game.

Nandu, the second son of former Guyana under-19 skipper and first-class player Arjune Nandu, made this declaration last Sunday at the Ajax Cricket Ground, Toronto, where his team Kaieteur International Sports Club was competing with the hosts in the 2022 Scarborough Cricket Association Premier Regular Season 50-overs competition.

“I want to stay focused and keep working hard on my game; yes I [am] enjoying my cricket so far here and eager to keep performing,” Nandu mentioned after the game in which his team won by 120 runs.

He only made five but two previous innings in a different competition, the Brampton-Etobicoke and District Cricket League 50-over tournament, Nandu made 51 and 69 while representing Kaiteur Cricket Club.

Additionally, the 19-year-old Nandu turned out for Royal Panthers Toronto and scored 110 to help his team defeat RC in the Mississauga Cricket League competition as well.

After the World Cup campaign that ended in February, Matthew travelled to Canada but there was no cricket due to the Winter Season. He was in Guyana with the Guyana Harpy Eagles team which was in preparation for the regional four-day tournament. But since he arrived in North America, Nandu continued to play on a regular basis.

“Well, is about keep playing cricket and staying motivated,” Nandu related. Quizzed on his developmental aspect, Nandu responded: “When we were at the World Cup, my Head-Coach Floyd Reifer helped me out a lot along with Sir Curtly Ambrose and Shivnarine Chanderpaul and again is about hard-work and commitment,” Nandu said.

He also took the opportunity to thank his dad and mom and all who have contributed in various ways to keep his impressive cricketing career going, including his sibling Marcus.

Asked about his experience at the World Cup which was won by India, Nandu stated it was memorable even though the result was disappointing.

He further declared that his century (128) off 134 balls against Papua New Guinea in the Plate segment was also remarkable but thought generally that West Indies did not produce good scores to lift the prestigious trophy.