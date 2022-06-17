Slingerz FC make winning return to football

– Pouderoyen beat Wales 4 – 1

After much hype and fanfare, Slingerz Football Club made their return to the pitch for the first time in six years and their fans were not disappointed.

A massive crowd showed up at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora for the inaugural Guyana Football Federations (GFF) Elite League Champions in their first game in the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA Stage-sponsored league.

Deon Alfred netted a double, while national U17 player, Matrim Martin scored the other in the side’s 3 – 0 one-sided encounter with Uitvlugt United.

It was a physical but entertaining match in which Slingerz FC dominated from the opening whistle.

Had Slingerz FC been more clinical in their finishing, the score could’ve easily ballooned to one that would’ve been classified a ‘trashing’.

Nonetheless, Slingerz FC Head Coach, Vurlon Mills, said the positive result is all they needed to start their quest for supremacy in Guyana’s football.

“The first game is the most important game and that three points will set the tempo for us going forward in the season,” Mills said following his first win as the side’s Head Coach.

Mills said taking the team’s preparation leading up to the game on Wednesday, he’s not too worried about how the team played, since “it was our first game together. We have a very young team. Our average age is 19. We have a few U16, U17 and U20 players, mixed with some seniors and to bring away a 3 – 0 victory is a tremendous achievement for the bunch, playing at the senior level.”

Before winning the 2015/2016 STAG Elite League, Slingerz won back-to-back WDFA league titles in 2013 and 2014.

Meanwhile, in the opening game of the WDFA double-header, Pouderoyen Football Club brushed aside Wales Football Club, 4 – 1.

Dwayne St Kitts, Corwin Wright, Tyshawn Halley and Eon Sullivan were the scorers for Pouderoyen. Wales United were the beneficiary of Pouderoyen’s generosity after Alex Softliegh scored an own goal.

The WDFA STAG League will continue on Father’s Day (Sunday), with four matches.

From 12 hours, Pouderoyen will come up against Eagles, followed by Uitvlugt battling Wales from 14 hours 30.

Den Amstel is set to play Bel West FC at 18 hrs and Slingerz FC will look to score three more points against #1 All-Stars from 20 hours.